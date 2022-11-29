Winter City Lights Brings Hollywood Production to Washington and Baltimore Area with the Most Unique Holiday Lights Festival in the Country

Winter City Lights Brings Hollywood Production to Washington and Baltimore Area with the Most Unique Holiday Lights Festival in the Country

Portion of Proceeds to Benefit Olney Boys & Girls Club

OLNEY, Md., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter City Lights, the new holiday lights festival in Olney, Maryland opened Saturday, November 19th to a capacity crowd looking for a one-of-a-kind lighting experience that is unlike any other holiday lights event in the country - and they got what they asked for!

Winter City Lights is designed and staged by the same top-tier production company that hosts the Field of Screams Maryland Haunted Attraction, voted the #1 Best Haunted Attraction in the Country by USA Today 10 Best this year.

"We have worked four years to assemble the best of the best of ideas, lighting, design and staging so we could bring something truly unique to the Washington DC and Baltimore area and the reaction has been overwhelming," said Mike Lado, Creative Director, Steelhead Event and Productions (SteelheadEvents.com). "We are thrilled that our guests have given us a huge stamp of approval for our efforts."

Winter City Lights is an immersive holiday lights experience where guests can explore 200,000 square feet of displays covering 18 beautifully decorated acres. Upon entering, guests are "wowed" by a 52-foot programmable Christmas tree featuring a 32,000 square-foot diameter canopy of lights and light show that embrace you in warmth and lights. Highlights include a magical 1.5-mile-long trail through the woods featuring holiday displays and awe-inspiring holiday lights; guaranteed snow and a musical light show every 30 minutes; the Penguin Plunge, an eight-lane, 15 ft-high snow tubing slide; concessions, lumberjack axe throwing; and 14 bonfire areas for getting cozy and enjoying s'mores by the fire.

Winter City Lights is an eco-friendly event designed with high-quality, low energy lighting and aluminum displays made from recycled materials. A portion of proceeds from Winter City Lights benefit Olney Boys & Girls Clubs.

Winter City Lights, 4501 Olney-Laytonsville Rd., Olney, MD, is open select weekdays and every weekend through Dec. 31. Visit www.wintercitylights.com for tickets and additional information. Find Winter City Lights on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Contact: Kim Durk Rion, kimrion03@gmail.com; 773-844-1458

Winter City Lights is an immersive holiday lights experience where guests can explore 200,000 square feet of displays covering 18 beautifully decorated acres. Upon entering, guests are “wowed” by a 52-foot programmable Christmas tree featuring a 32,000 square-foot diameter canopy of lights and light show that embrace you in warmth and lights. Highlights include a magical 1.5-mile-long trail through the woods featuring holiday displays and awe-inspiring holiday lights; guaranteed snow and a musical light show every 30 minutes; the Penguin Plunge, an eight-lane, 15 ft-high snow tubing slide; concessions, lumberjack axe throwing; and 14 bonfire areas for getting cozy and enjoying s’mores by the fire.Winter City Lights is an eco-friendly event designed with high-quality, low energy lighting and aluminum displays made from recycled materials. A portion of proceeds from Winter City Lights benefit Olney Boys & Girls Clubs. Winter City Lights, 4501 Olney-Laytonsville Rd., Olney, MD, is open select weekdays and every weekend through Dec. 31. Visit www.wintercitylights.com for tickets and additional information. Photo Credit: Andrew Sariti 'nFocusVideos (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Steelhead Events & Productions