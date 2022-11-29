Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha brings first all-inclusive experience to Doha

Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha brings all-inclusive experience to Qatar (CNW Group/Accor) (PRNewswire)

HOTEL IS A KEY MILESTONE FOR THE RIXOS HOTELS BRAND AS IT IS THE FIRST 5-STAR ALL-INCLUSIVE HOTEL IN DOHA

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Accor Group, in partnership with Katara Hospitality, are delighted to announce the opening of Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha. This hotel is a key milestone for the Rixos Hotels brand as it is the first 5-star All-Inclusive hotel in Doha, reiterating the brand's commitment to creating an elevated 360° experience for guests.

Since its opening in 1973 as the Gulf Hotel, the building itself has become a landmark in the city and this new venture reimagines the property with luxurious offerings under the All-Inclusive concept within the Rixos brand name. Established in 2000, this fast-growing Turkish hotel brand has redefined the meaning of All-Inclusive by creating individual and meaningful experiences through an unlimited selection of premium products and services across bucket-list worthy destinations, offering a fresh perspective on the discerning travelers' kind of paradise. From abundant flavors, sports activities, professional entertainment, kids' activities and immersive spa experiences, guests at Rixos Gulf Doha Hotel will embark on a memorable journey to unlocking an All-Inclusive paradise.

Fettah Tamince, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rixos Hotels said: "This iconic landmark is the ideal venue to introduce Rixos and its All-Inclusive concept to Qatar. Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha perfectly balances the striking contrast between the 1970's architecture of one of Doha's most recognized landmarks with all the style and functionality that is expected of a leading 21st-century luxury hotel."

Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha consists of two distinct towers comprising of approximately 378 luxurious rooms and suites. Guest rooms blend comfort with cutting-edge technology to satisfy every guest from corporate travelers to socialites. The hotel also recognizes that relaxation and rejuvenation are an essential part of any visitor's stay, featuring the brand's highly-acclaimed and signature, Anjana Spa.

This trendy hotel will feature something for guests of all ages and lifestyles, with luxurious amenities, a vibrant entertainment program, several dining outlets and soon to open engaging kids club and state of the art fitness facilities. Guests will be spoilt for choice with seven different dining outlets located across the property. Farmhouse, the all-day dining restaurant, will introduce guests to high quality, farm-fresh ingredients, with an emphasis on authentic Turkish cuisine. Those seeking an Indian flair will be delighted at Rasa presenting Indian classics with a modern take, combining international ingredients with an Indian essence. To complete the five-star dining experience, guests will have the opportunity to dine on the finest meat cuts at the steakhouse, Mr. Tailor or enjoy an eclectic array of cuisines with a beautiful view to match at Akte Pier 51.

Those with a sweet tooth will revel in Crust, the 24-hour lobby lounge featuring a bakery with desserts guaranteed to be a feast for the eyes and the tastebuds. To break away from the crowd and relax in their own, private bit of luxury, VIP guests and suite bookers can enjoy a coffee or drink and mouthwatering desserts in M lounge.

Set to open at a later stage, fitness junkies will be able to maintain their exercise routines at the Exclusive Sports Club. Guests might even fall in love with a new sport by participating in the numerous fitness classes offered throughout the day including yoga, Zumba and HIIT workouts.

While parents soak up the sun and sip on ZOH's signature beverages by the pool, kids can build new friendships while engaging in fun, yet educational activities at Rixy Kids Club. The fully-supervised kids programme boasts numerous games and fun activities like arts and crafts, science experiments and even a Kids Disco!

The opening of Rixos Gulf Doha Hotel under the Rixos Hotel's brand will help strengthen its position as Doha's most iconic property, with the highest standards of premium offerings and modern facilities in all aspects of its operations. Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha exemplifies the very epitome of All-Inclusive, a first in Doha, from a brand known around the world for its refined offerings and premium standards. Located close to the Doha International Airport, the hotel is a treasured landmark on the Doha coastline and will be easily accessible to business travelers or those guests looking to stay at a lifestyle destination.

Cenk Ünverdi, Regional General Manager of Rixos Hotels UAE commented: "The opening of Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha is a monumental achievement for everyone involved, and the introduction of the All-Inclusive concept in Qatar's hospitality landscape helps reiterate the hotel's commitment to creating an elevated brand experience for guests."

Sherif Kasseb, General Manager of Rixos Gulf Doha Hotel added: "The Qatari market is ready for an All-Inclusive destination where guests' only concern is to sit back and unwind while their every need is attended to. Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha is fulling this market gap and will soon become the go-to destination for business travelers and vacationers alike. We look forward to welcoming guests to our hotel."

About Accor

Accor is a world leading hospitality group consisting of 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing more than 40 luxury, premium, midscale and economy hotel brands, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor's unmatched position in lifestyle hospitality – one of the fastest growing categories in the industry – is led by Ennismore, a joint venture, which Accor holds a majority shareholding. Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Accor boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and more than 230,000 team members worldwide. Members benefit from the company's comprehensive loyalty program – ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its global sustainability commitments (such as achieving Net Zero Carbon emissions by 2050, global elimination of single use plastics in its hotels' guest experience, etc.), Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the Group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com, or follow Accor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT RIXOS HOTELS

Established in 2000, Rixos is one of the world's fastest-growing luxury hotel chains specialising in memorable all-inclusive holidays. At the heart of every Rixos Hotel & Resort is a revitalising wellness spa with an authentic Turkish Hammam, renowned for its unique selection of spa rituals. Each hotel offers a distinctive variety of restaurants and bars, an exciting entertainment schedule and a diverse range of opulently appointed rooms and suites.

Each Rixos, be it in Turkey, UAE, Russia, Croatia, Switzerland, Egypt serves as a genuinely inspiring location to see due to its best-in-class facilities, dining options and entertainment venues. The award-winning Rixos Hotels have received global recognition from distinguished professional bodies including the American Five Star Diamond Award, Conde Nast, World Travel Awards and Trip Advisor.

Rixos Hotels currently operates four hotels in the United Arab Emirates: Rixos Premium Dubai in JBR Dubai, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites in Palm Jumeirah Dubai, Rixos Bab Al Bahr in Ras Al Khaimah and Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

