OTG ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A NEW TRANSFORMATIVE CONCEPT 'THE LINE SPORTS GRILL / POPPY'S BAGELS' INSIDE THE NEW TERMINAL C OF LAGUARDIA AIRPORT

The new concept, which flips from Poppy's Bagels to The Line Sports Grill between breakfast and lunch service, is operated out of one kitchen and is officially LEED Certified and a Certified Green Restaurant®

OTG Continues to Drive Innovation with its latest flo™️ Xgen Technology (designed exclusively by and for OTG to enhance the travel experience)

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OTG Management, the hospitality group that is transforming the airport experience across the country, announced their expansion at LaGuardia with their latest innovative dining concepts – The Line Sports Grill & Poppy's Bagels. The new concepts (operated out of one kitchen) have received their LEED certification and is a Certified Green Restaurant®.

Located in Delta's newly built Terminal C, Poppy's Bagels is a transformative fast-casual breakfast concept that offers fresh baked New York style bagels and homemade spreads with high-quality locally sourced ingredients. Travelers will have the opportunity to experience a real New York bagel without having to leave the airport! Poppy's Bagels serves breakfast until 11am before changing to a new concept (The Line Sports Grill) for lunch and dinner.

After 11am, OTG brings flavors of the local New York sports scene to LaGuardia airport with their newest addition, The Line Sports Grill. When walking to The Line, travelers can see Citi Field and Arthur Ashe Stadium in the distance, and in just a few minutes they can enjoy a local beer or wine from one of many local New York breweries and wineries to pair with The Line Sports Sidewinder Fries and piled high nachos. The fun and unique restaurant focuses on elevated pub menu favorites but encompasses flavorful twists such as their Szechuan Hot Chicken Sando, decadent loaded fries and more. On the beverage side of things, travelers will have an eclectic range of beer, wine, and spirits options hailing from our neighbors to the East and North. Guests will never miss a game as The Line Sports Grill offers a variety of options on larger-than-life screens to indulge in their favorite sports including college, international, local, and professional.

The Line Sports Grill is fully equipped with OTG's latest flo™️ Xgen technology - designed exclusively by and for OTG to enhance the travel experience by allowing their customers to order directly from their phone by scanning a QR code at their table. Their tech enhancements are fully equipped with language support programs that simplify communication for the global traveler. Their stunning and intuitive visual menus make finding and ordering your favorite foods, beverages, and market items easier than ever before (available as a website and as an Android/ iOS app). The tech is focused on making the customer's journey easy and convenient to use. They pride themselves in taking the guesswork out of airport dining by giving their customers a variety of options. Travelers can expect contactless payments such as tap credit and expanded coverage for Apple and Google Pay. The kiosks also support pay via the OTG app as well as PayPal and Venmo.

"OTG has a proven track record of improving the guest experience with our innovative tech and an incomparable hospitality experience. We're excited to continue our expansion across the United States and have no plans on slowing down. We look forward to hosting passengers flying through LGA while they enjoy a great meal and cheer on their favorite teams," says Rick Blatstein, CEO at OTG.

Poppy's Bagels and The Line Sports Grill will be open 7 days a week, starting with the first flight out in the early hours of the morning to the last flight out late at night.

WINE

Pet Nat Bianco , Channing Daughters , NY

Sparkling Rose, RGNY , NY

Rose, Wölffer Estate Vineyard, NY

Cab Franc, Lieb Cellars, NY

Viognier , Bedell Winery, NY

Riesling, Influence Wines, NY

SPIRITS

LIV (Long Island Vodka), NY

Supergay Vodka, NY

Dorothy Parker Gin , NY

Greenhook Ginsmiths , NY

Owney's Rum, NY

Great Jones Distillery Bourbon, NY

Hudson Rye Whiskey, NY

Widow Jane Bourbon , NY

Faccia Brutto Amaro Gorini , NY

St. Agrestis Amaro , NY

About OTG

OTG develops and operates restaurants and retail markets in airports throughout North America. With more than 350 locations across 22 terminals in 10 of the world's busiest airports, OTG is an industry leader. OTG combines world-class hospitality, award-winning cuisine, innovative design, and state-of-the-art technology to deliver a superior guest experience. Founded in Philadelphia in 1996, OTG serves hundreds of millions of passengers annually.

