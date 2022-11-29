HOT POCKETS® Made Shorts with a LITERAL Hot Pocket for Those Who Wear Shorts All Winter

Each pair features a special sandwich-sized heat pocket to ensure your food stays warm no matter the weather outside

SOLON, Ohio, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone knows someone who is a year-round shins-in-the-wind shorts devotee – paying no mind to what the windchill factor might caution. For those brave enough to battle the cold year-round, HOT POCKETS® is bringing the heat while keeping sandwiches warm with the new HOT POCKETS inspired shorts.

Each pair of these one-of-a-kind HOT POCKETS Shorts features a literal hot pocket. See what we did there? It's an insulated cargo pocket that keeps your HOT POCKETS sandwiches warm and toasty for when you're ready to refuel.

Might as well delete that weather app now. With HOT POCKETS Shorts, fans can look cool (or should we say, hot) on the snowiest school day, the coldest work morning or just when gaming with friends. Plus, with a HOT POCKETS sandwich stored conveniently at arms' length, they'll be ready for whenever hunger strikes.

"Wearing shorts in winter is a bold choice," said Bryan Waddell, Brand Marketing Manager, HOT POCKETS. "With our insulated shorts, HOT POCKETS found an unexpected way to bring the heat to this chilly fashion trend."

HOT POCKETS Shorts are paired with a matching hoodie, emblazoned with a fiery cartoon imploring fashion fans to "Stay Heated" - ensuring that winter short wearers look cool while their pockets stay hot.

These exclusive shorts were created in collaboration with Columbus Fashion Alliance (CFA), a coalition of creatives, entrepreneurs, civic partners, community, and industry leaders. The CFA has a shared goal of supporting creatives and fashion-based businesses through multiple facets, while placing emphasis on individuals traditionally excluded or underrepresented in the fashion and retail industry – including designers, makers, and youth of color.

"Our team is driven by a passion for elevating up-and-coming fashion minds and celebrating unique ideas," said Yohannan Terrell, Director of Columbus Fashion Alliance. "Teaming up with HOT POCKETS is an opportunity to highlight our creators and artists on a national scale, all while designing clothes that are both fashionable and functional."

"We chose to work with Columbus Fashion Alliance not only because we believe in their mission, but because we knew they could help bring our consumers a functional item with an undeniably HOT design," said Waddell.

Ready to bare it all (below the knee)? HOT POCKETS Shorts and hoodie will be available exclusively at PKTS.gg beginning on December 12. The set will be available in sizes small through extra-large, in a men's apparel cut. These limited-edition items are available at no cost while supplies last and will include one (1) coupon redeemable for one HOT POCKETS sandwich.

To keep up with all things related to HOT POCKETS, visit HotPockets.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

