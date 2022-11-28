Comirnaty Bivalent Vaccine Arrives in Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR and Will Soon Be Available to the Local Residents

Comirnaty Bivalent Vaccine Arrives in Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR and Will Soon Be Available to the Local Residents

SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 26, 2022, Shanghai Fosun Pharma (Group) Co., Ltd.("Fosun Pharma", Stock Code: 600196.SH; 02196.HK) announced that the first batch of about 770,000 doses of the Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent vaccine (i.e. Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 (15/15 micrograms)/dose Dispersion for Injection COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine (nucleoside modified)) ("Comirnaty bivalent vaccine") by Fosun Pharma/BioNTech arrived in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China ("Hong Kong SAR") on November 25. The Comirnaty bivalent vaccine can be used as an alternative to the fourth dose for eligible persons aged 12 or above following the current vaccination schedule, or the third dose for recovered persons. According to official information from the Hong Kong SAR Government, Hong Kong residents can make appointments from 27 November and the bivalent vaccination will officially start on 1 December.

On November 26, the Health Bureau of the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China ("Macau SAR") announced that, in response to the spread of Omicron variants, the Macau SAR Government had purchased Comirnaty bivalent vaccine against Omicron BA.4-5 and the toddler formulation of Comirnaty (mRNA COVID-19 vaccine) for children aged 6 months to 4 years. The vaccines have arrived in Macau SAR and will be available for vaccination upon completion of the vaccine receipt procedures.

Comirnaty bivalent vaccine is an iteration and supplement to the Comirnaty, a monovalent COVID-19 mRNA vaccine (BNT162b2) which is already in the market. The bivalent vaccine contains 15-µg of mRNA encoding for the spike-protein of the wild-type of SARS-CoV-2, which is present in the original mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, and 15-µg of mRNA encoding for the spike protein of the Omicron BA.4-5 sublineage of SARS-CoV-2. Because the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sublineages contain identical spike protein amino acid sequences, both can be targeted at once with a single mRNA strand. Pre-clinical data showed a booster dose of the Comirnaty bivalent vaccine generated a strong neutralizing antibody response against Omicron BA.1, BA.2 and BA.4-5 variants, as well as the original wild-type strain.

In March 2020, Fosun Pharma and BioNTech announced a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize COVID-19 vaccines based on BioNTech's mRNA technology platform for Greater China Market, including the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR and Taiwan region.

About Fosun Pharma

Founded in 1994, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.("Fosun Pharma"; stock code: 600196. SH, 02196. HK) is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical and healthcare industry group deep-rooted in China. Fosun Pharma directly operates businesses including pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical devices, medical diagnosis, and healthcare services. As a shareholder of Sinopharm Co., Ltd., Fosun Pharma expands its areas in the pharmaceutical distribution and retail business.

Fosun Pharma is patient-centered and clinical needs-oriented. The company enriches its innovative product pipeline through diversified and multi-level cooperation models such as independent research and development, cooperative development, license-in, and in-depth incubation. Fosun Pharma has formed technological platforms for innovative small molecule drugs, antibody drugs, and cell therapy with a focus on key disease areas including oncology and immunomodulation, metabolism and digestive system, as well ascentral nervous system. Fosun Pharma also vigorously explores cutting-edge technologies, such as RNA, gene therapy, ADC and PROTAC, to enhance its innovation capabilities.

Guided by the 4IN strategy (Innovation, Internationalization, Intelligentization, and Integration), Fosun Pharma will uphold the development model of "innovation transformation, integrated operation, and steady growth", with the mission of creating shareholder values through strengthening its independent R&D and external cooperation and enriching its product pipelines, as well as promoting the global networks and enhancing operational efficiency. Fosun Pharma will actively promote the digital and physical business layout in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry and is committed to becoming a first-class enterprise in the global medical and health market.

For more information, please visit our official website:www.fosunpharma.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Fosun Pharma