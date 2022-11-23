Mobile Sports Betting Launches on the Caesars Sportsbook App in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars") today announced its sports wagering mobile app, Caesars Sportsbook, is accepting sports bets in the state of Maryland. Eligible sports fans can now enjoy an elevated mobile sports wagering experience on iOS, Android, or desktop while taking advantage of industry-leading rewards and special sign-up offers.

Caesar's Sportsbook (PRNewswire)

"The launch of the Caesars Sportsbook app in Maryland strengthens our offering for customers in the state," said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. "With a historically jam-packed sports calendar, customers can now enjoy access to the same unmatched rewards they've experienced when betting at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, in the palm of their hands."

Caesars has a longstanding legacy in Maryland through Horseshoe Baltimore's offering of premium entertainment experiences. Caesars Sportsbook at Horseshoe Baltimore has offered in-person sports betting since its grand opening in December 2021 and will shortly accept cash deposits to fund sports wagering mobile accounts on the Caesars Sportsbook app.

The Caesars Sportsbook app is anchored by intuitive features with a focus on speed, ease of use, multiple ways to deposit funds, and faster payouts. Getting a bet down on the app has never been easier and sports bettors can enjoy live scoreboards, expanded in-play betting options, as well as same-game parlays, new cashout functionality, and thousands of additional markets.

Starting today, eligible sports fans in Maryland can download the Caesars Sportsbook app, register, and deposit funds to take advantage of one of two special sign-up offers for first-time users.

Make a first bet of $20 - $100 ; receive a $100 bet credit:

Make a first bet of more than $100 ; receive a bet credit of up to $1,500

Caesars Sportsbook is the only app in Maryland that combines sports wagering with world-class rewards through the industry-leading customer loyalty program, Caesars Rewards. Maryland sports bettors can now earn Tier Credits for status and Reward Credits with every mobile wager placed that can be redeemed for unforgettable Caesars Rewards experiences like discounted getaways at Caesars destinations across the United States, and more. In Maryland specifically, customers can get special access to tickets, merchandise, and meet-and-greets with Baltimore Ravens' legends made possible through Caesars Sportsbook's designation as Premier Sports Betting Partner and Horseshoe Baltimore's status as the only Official Casino Partner of the team.

In January 2021, Caesars and Horseshoe Baltimore committed to seeking a mobile sports betting license in which diversity partners would hold an interest of at least 25 percent. This goal was accomplished for mobile sports betting's launch with women and minority partners holding a 40 percent ownership interest in the approved mobile gaming license utilized by Caesars Sportsbook.

The Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck is currently parked at Horseshoe Baltimore to engage and educate customers on how to download the app and sports wager responsibly. Caesars is an industry leader in responsible gaming with a continued focus on responsible gaming education as Caesars Sportsbook continues to expand into new markets. The Caesars Sportsbook app has tools to encourage responsible play, including Deposit Limits, Spending Limits, Daily Time Limits, and Cool Off Time Limits.

For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).

About Horseshoe Baltimore

The south anchor of Baltimore's Southern Gateway Entertainment District, Horseshoe Baltimore, developed by CBAC Borrower, LLC, is located on Russell Street extending the city's tourism footprint. The city-integrated casino is designed to maximize connectivity with existing hospitality operators, neighboring sports venues M&T Bank Stadium and Oriole Park at Camden Yards, and the city's famed Inner Harbor. The casino is home to world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay. Enjoy Gordon Ramsay's first steakhouse on the East Coast, award-winning Gordon Ramsay Steak. The casino is also home to Brew Brothers, voted the Best Brewpub in America by Nightclub & Bar magazine, and the Baltimore Marketplace, where guests can take advantage of several exceptional quick-serve dining outlets, including Tony Luke's and Piezzetta. Horseshoe Baltimore's three-level feature bar, 14Forty, official bar of the Baltimore Ravens, raises the nightlife standard within the city, serving drinks around the clock in the center of the casino where guests are always surrounded by 360 degrees of excitement. At Horseshoe Baltimore, guests will find more than 1,600 of the newest, hottest slots, including more than 150 video poker machines with more than 150 table games and a 25-table World Series of Poker-branded poker room amid 122,000 square feet of gaming space. The casino, which opened Aug. 26, 2014, employs more than 1,200 team members. Horseshoe Baltimore is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit HorseshoeBaltimore.com. Find Horseshoe Baltimore on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

