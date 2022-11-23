InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Chair for Barbers (OSK 387)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way for barbers to cut hair and provide cosmetology services while away from the shop, especially during the current pandemic," said an inventor, from Highland, N.Y., "so I invented the PORTABLE CHAIR. My efficient and portable design allows you to service homebound individuals, nursing homes and others for house call appointments."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way for barbers to cut and style hair outside of a barbershop. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional barber chairs. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience for clients. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for barbers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OSK-387, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp