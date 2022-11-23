InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Helmet Option for Bike Renters (PLB 190)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to ensure that a helmet is readily available for purchase when renting a bicycle," said an inventor, from Philadelphia, Pa., "so I invented the SMART HELMET. My design can be used by individuals who do not own helmets or forgot to bring them to the rental business."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a new bicycle helmet option for individuals renting bicycles. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bring a helmet to the bike rental facility. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it could help prevent head injuries. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bike rental facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PLB-190, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp