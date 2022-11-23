Dell Technologies to Present at Investor Conferences in November and December

Dell Technologies to Present at Investor Conferences in November and December

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Dell Technologies logo (PRNewsfoto/Dell Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Chuck Whitten, co-chief operating officer, and Matt Baker, senior vice president of corporate strategy, will each present at one of the following upcoming conferences:

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference – Scottsdale, AZ

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

9:55 a.m. CT / 10:55 a.m. ET

Speaker: Chuck Whitten

Barclays Global TMT Conference – San Francisco, CA

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

1:35 p.m. CT / 2:35 p.m. ET

Speaker: Matt Baker

A live webcast and a replay of all conference webcasts will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2022 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dell Technologies