AWH Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc ("AWH," "Ascend," or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, today announced changes to its Board of Directors in connection with the Company's ongoing leadership transition. Effective immediately, Dan Neville, AWH's Interim Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Joshua Gold, Independent, have been appointed to the Board of Directors. In addition, Emily Paxhia has submitted her resignation from the Board, effective today.

Mr. Gold will become chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Compensation & Corporate Governance Committees. Scott Swid will now serve as Chair of the Compensation & Corporate Governance Committee and will remain a member of the Audit Committee.

"On behalf of the Board and everyone at AWH, we would like to thank Emily for her contributions and dedication during her tenure here. Emily was one of our earlier investors and has supported Ascend from the beginning. We wish her the very best in her continued leadership in the industry," said Abner Kurtin, Executive Chairman of Ascend.

Ms. Paxhia's resignation letter indicated that her decision to resign from the Board is not the result of any disagreement with the Corporation's operations, policies, or practices.

Joshua Gold Bio:

Mr. Gold serves as a general partner of Inverness LLC and Blue Flag Partners LLC in Boston, MA. Previously, Mr. Gold was the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Three Bays Capital in Boston, MA; and Managing Director at Jefferies & Co., where he served as Head of Client Relationship Management and a member of the Equity Operating Committee. Prior to Jefferies & Co., Mr. Gold served in various roles at Goldman Sachs & Co., Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette, DeMatteo Monness LLC and Bear Stearns & Co. He recently served on the board of Urbn Leaf in San Diego, CA.

Mr. Gold served on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the Managed Funds Association (MFA) in Washington D.C.; and on the Investment and Finance Committees at The Rivers School in Weston, MA. He is the Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Team IMPACT and the Co-Founder of the Boston Investment Conference. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Government & Law from Lafayette College in Easton, PA.

Dan Neville Bio:

Mr. Neville is Interim Co-CEO and CFO of AWH. Mr. Neville joined AWH as SVP of Finance in March 2019 and was promoted to Chief Financial Officer in August 2020. Before AWH, Mr. Neville worked at SLS Capital, a special-situations hedge fund based in New York, serving as a Managing Director from January 2015 to March 2019 and as an Analyst from April 2010 to January 2015. Previously, he worked as an investment banker at Credit Suisse in the Technology Group, where he worked on mergers & acquisitions and IPO transactions. Mr. Neville earned his Bachelor of Science in Economics from Duke University.

About AWH:

AWH is a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator with licenses and assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, and Ozone Reserve branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

