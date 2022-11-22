InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Crowfoot Wrench (MHO 185)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more compact and efficient design for a crowfoot wrench," said an inventor, from Riverton, Wy., "so I invented THE REACH AROUND. My design eliminates the need to disassemble and remove other parts that might be in the way when working in very cramped spots."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved way to access hexagonal nuts and bolts in tight or difficult spaces. In doing so, it offers an alternative to struggling with traditional crowfoot wrenches. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to purchase multiple crowfeet wrenches. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for mechanics, plumbers, diesel technicians, electricians, carpenters, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MHO-185, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

