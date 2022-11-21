ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Wins NextGen 2022 Excellence in Healthcare Award for their Implementation of the RCxRules Revenue Cycle Engine

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) the largest ear, nose, throat, allergy, and audiology practice in the country, was recognized by NextGen Healthcare with a 2022 Excellence in Healthcare award for their implementation of the RCxRules Revenue Cycle Engine. The selection was made at the annual NextGen User Group Meeting in Nashville, TN.

NextGen hosted 1,800 healthcare professionals from all specialties at this year's UGM. Users gathered to learn about the latest in healthcare technology innovations and insights. During the closing session of the UGM, NextGen Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Murry and Mitch Waters, Executive Vice President of Commercial Growth, presented ENTA with the award for Excellence in Financial Operations.

Congratulations to Margaret Hargrove and the Revenue Cycle Management and Operations teams at ENTA for a successful rollout of the RCxRules Revenue Cycle Engine, which has helped them to improve their financial performance while streamlining their workflow.

About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP: ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) has more than 240 physicians practicing in over 55 office locations in Westchester, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 120,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society. To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About RCxRules: Founded in 2010, RCxRules partners with leading medical groups and RCM companies across the country, raising the bar on automation, speed, and cost savings. The company's AI-driven solutions simplify revenue cycle and risk adjustment workflows and help healthcare organizations succeed with both value-based care and fee-for-service billing models by tapping into the time-saving power of automation. Visit www.RCxRules.com to learn more.

