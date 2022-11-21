Capital Returns Reacts to Argo Group's Insincere Investor Presentation

Presentation Shows Utter Lack of Recognition for the $1 Billion of Shareholder Capital Destroyed Over the Last Eleven Months

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Returns Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, "Capital Returns," "we" or "us"), one of the largest shareholders among actively managed funds of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ("Argo" or the "Company") (NYSE: ARGO), today responded to the investor presentation released by Argo's Board of Directors last week

A dollar in the hands of this Company and Board is now worth just $0.78 . We believe some change is needed.

Capital Returns had the following reaction:

"To hear the story from Argo's Board, all is well and getting better at Argo.

Shareholders should be forgiven if, after reading through Argo's investor presentation, they are inclined to reboot their Bloomberg terminal to ensure the stock quotes and charts are correct. The reality, for anyone with a functioning Bloomberg terminal, is quite different than the Board portrays it.

There is no objective evidence that things are well at Argo.

The stock is down 54% this year and the disastrous strategic decisions and performance of this Company have led to $1 billion of losses for shareholders since the beginning of this year. The Company has underperformed its self-selected peer group on a total returns basis this year and the last one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine and ten years; during the tenure of every sitting director; during the tenure of the current CEO, the last CEO and Mr. Watson (three CEOs ago); during the tenure of the current CFO; since the announcement of the strategic review process and nearly any other relevant period. (And while Argo ballyhoos a recent 68-day period in which its stock outperformed the peers, we, at least, are focused on the creation of sustainable, long-term value. Of that, there is none.)

The Company remains undervalued, with investors assigning a value less than book value to the Company and its net assets. This suggests that despite all the talk from this Board about transformation and future opportunity, shareholders have concluded that further value will likely be destroyed. A dollar in the hands of this Company and Board is, according to our Bloomberg terminal, now worth just $0.78.

This Board – though seemingly unable to successfully complete even simple tasks like filing a 10-K on time (twice late in consecutive years) or ensuring Argo has appropriate reserves for losses (having incurred surprise and adverse loss reserve expenses in 13 of the last 14 quarters) – would have shareholders believe that absolutely no change is needed. Shareholders, down $1 billion in the last eleven months, are being urged by this Board to sit passively and allow the incumbent directors to continue their stewardship uninterrupted.

Color us skeptical.

The Board's self-serving recommendation does not seem like a good one to us. We think adding two new objective, sophisticated directors to this Board is very likely to help and certainly cannot hurt. With a dollar at Argo worth only seventy-eight cents, we are inclined to believe some change is needed.

We also do not believe that Mr. Plants, who was added to the Board recently and who heads the Strategic Review Committee, is a substitute for our candidates. To be very clear, we have enormous respect for Mr. Plants and welcome his participation on the Board. But public market shareholders may not be perfectly aligned with him. We understand that Argo was the largest investment ever made by Mr. Plants. He did laudable and important research undercovering the rotten core of Argo. But now Mr. Plants has a problem. His position is down significantly (FactSet estimates that he and his limited partners have a cost basis of $56 per share), and if he were to approve a sale of Argo today – even at a 50% premium (~$40 per share) – he would crystalize those substantial losses, significantly impacting his partners, fund and business. In other words, Mr. Plants has a strong incentive to oppose the sale of the Company. And so, Mr. Plants may not be the best leader for the strategic review. His commercial needs, hope and interest, we fear, are in a chimeric rise from the ashes for Argo. We do not think most shareholders want to bet on such an improbable future.

We encourage shareholders to check their Bloomberg terminals and vote for modest change to help increase the odds that Argo truly enters a new era and objectively considers a sale."

Shareholders with any questions about how to vote should contact Capital Returns' proxy solicitor, Saratoga Proxy Consulting, LLC, at info@saratogaproxy.com or (212) 257-1311.

About Capital Returns

Capital Returns was founded in 2003 and since its inception has been a sector focused fund that invests exclusively in the insurance industry.

