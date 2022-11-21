Attain Partners and CEO Greg Baroni Named 2022 NVTC Tech 100 Honorees

Professional Services firm recognized for driving innovation and leading growth in the Greater Washington region

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners, a leading management and technology consulting firm, and its Founder and Chief Executive Officer Greg Baroni have been named 2022 Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Tech 100 honorees. The NVTC Tech 100 honors the top innovative companies and leaders in the region's technology community. This awards program highlights the cutting-edge companies, executives, and leaders who are driving innovation, implementing new solutions for clients, and contributing to the region's economic growth.

Attain Partners, advancing client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes (PRNewsfoto/Attain Partners) (PRNewswire)

Honorees were selected by a panel of independent judges including John Song, Baird; Sam Maness, Raymond James Associates; and Jamie Graham, Kipps De Santo. The final NVTC Tech 100 Award list is comprised of 71 tech companies, 23 executives, and six emerging leaders who consistently demonstrate dedication, vision, and innovation in our tech region. Honorees will be recognized at the NVTC Tech 100 Celebration, "The Golden 20s," on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 6p–8p ET, at Capital One Hall in Tysons Corner.

"2022 has been a year of tremendous growth for our region's technology hub, thanks to the dynamic companies and individuals who are innovating and making a positive impact in the world. Their contributions are the reason our region is one of the nation's most vibrant and collaborative technology communities," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "NVTC congratulates Greg Baroni and Attain Partners for going above and beyond in their dedication to service and excellence as they work to empower organizations with leading-edge technology that improves efficiency, reduces cost, and enhances impact. Even in these unprecedented times of record levels of high-inflation and hybrid-work, the future of our tech community is brighter than ever."

Under Baroni's leadership, Attain Partners continues to rapidly expand, serving nonprofit, higher education, healthcare, and state and local government institutions. The company has doubled in size over the last year as they deliver innovative solutions to clients including 100% of Ivy League Institutions, approximately 80 of the top 100 U.S. research institutions, and over 150 of the nation's leading nonprofit organizations.

"At Attain Partners, we live and breathe the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, and are constantly evolving the way we do business to better serve our clients and to attract and grow top talent. Every day, our team strives to change the world, disrupt the status quo, and improve the lives of those we touch," said Greg Baroni, Founder and CEO of Attain Partners. "We are honored to be recognized among the 2022 NVTC Tech 100 and look forward to continuing to leverage innovation to help our clients accomplish their important missions," he said.

About Attain Partners

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management and technology consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes. For more information, please visit attainpartners.com.

