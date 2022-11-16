Entanglement, Inc. Announces the Launch of SeQure, Inc., Its First Spin-out Company Focused on Commercializing Novel Zero-trust Enterprise Cybersecurity and Data Observability Capabilities, Validated by the United States Army

Entanglement, Inc. Announces the Launch of SeQure, Inc., Its First Spin-out Company Focused on Commercializing Novel Zero-trust Enterprise Cybersecurity and Data Observability Capabilities, Validated by the United States Army

SeQure's first product is 1000x faster than existing systems and more accurate.

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entanglement Inc., a next-generation computing and AI company, announces the launch of SeQure, Inc., a spin-out company that commercializes Entanglement's cyber-security and data observability capability. The move to commercialize follows validation by the United States Army, who validated the new technology as 1000x faster than any existing system on the market.

(PRNewswire)

SeQure's product fuses quantum-algorithms and next-generation computing architectures to deliver the fastest and most accurate results on the market. While SeQure plans to launch its first product, a service for Fortune 100 companies and governments, in Q1 of 2023, the first public demonstrations of its service will occur at the Super Compute 2022 conference in Dallas November 16-18. Interested parties should visit booth #3047 hosted by Groq.

"Today, we are proud to announce our first spin-out. We've set out to solve a huge problem and our solution is unrivaled. Companies in the data observability and cybersecurity markets operate at the speed of the cloud," said Jason Turner, CEO of Entanglement, "because that is where infrastructure is deployed. While everyone in the industry acknowledges the current limitations of computation vs the importance of speed, most companies do not discuss how they process vast amounts of data… SeQure is changing that with its use of high-performance computing and quantum technologies."

SeQure's groundbreaking technology was built to respond to structural flaws within the cybersecurity and data observability market. In particular, SeQure converges high-performance computing architecture and proprietary software to detect novel attacks and anomalies in seconds while reducing false positives to a manageable state. The solution is statistically better than any other market software.

"I can't think of many attacks that SeQure would not detect…", said John Lister, CTO of SeQure and former Senior Executive at the CIA. "As cyber-attacks gain in sophistication, we need ground truth for what is changing in enterprise networks the moment it happens. Time matters. SeQure provides a service that is constantly learning and provides fast notice of anomalous behavior happening in different parts of your network."

Advanced anomaly detection has been the domain of end points and antivirus. SeQure takes a macro level view using advanced bridge-to-quantum™ technology that monitors large networks and provides accurate anomaly detection in seconds and at scale. This improves, radically redefines, and course-corrects traditional data observability and cybersecurity methods. The technology rethinks:

Compute: Allowing for constant observability without compromising compute.

Cloud: Bypassing the cloud to improve processing capacity.

Speed: Delivering actionable results in seconds, instead of days with previously unattainable accuracy.

"In the course of performing a CRADA with the Office of the Secretary of the Army, Entanglement, Inc. (EI), has demonstrated a dramatically faster and more accurate cybersecurity anomaly detection capability - with far fewer false positives," shared the United States Army in a review of the software released this summer.

SeQure addresses the continuous monitoring portion of zero-trust security and is currently in beta.

ABOUT ENTANGLEMENT

Entanglement, Inc. is a leading next generation & quantum computing company building the world's most advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to solve the biggest challenges facing industry today. Entanglement fuses next-gen computation with proprietary software to demonstrate bridge-to-quantum™ technology that delivers on the promise of quantum computing today. https://www.entanglement.ai/

ABOUT SEQURE

SeQure is a novel cybersecurity and data observability company that offers Fortune 100 and Governments a zero-trust service to continuously monitor large network environments, The service detects attacks and other anomalous behavior the moment they happen. SeQure converges high-performance computing with proprietary software to achieve unrivaled results. https://www.sequre.ai

Contact: Kristina Libby, klibby@getsocu.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Entanglement Inc.