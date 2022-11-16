BenBella Books to release "High-Velocity Digital Marketing: Silicon Valley Secrets to Create Breakthrough Revenue in Record Time" by Steven Mark Kahan

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 6, BenBella Books will release High-Velocity Digital Marketing, a guide for Business-to-Business (B2B) buyers to quickly accelerate revenue growth. The premise: gathering information online is now the hallmark of the buying process; 67% of buyers no longer prefer to interact with sales representatives when making purchasing decisions. Getting found online is the key to getting buyers to purchase—fast.

High-Velocity Digital Marketing: Silicon Valley Secrets to Create Breakthrough Revenue in Record Time by Steven Mark Kahan (PRNewswire)

During his 30+ year career, Steven Mark Kahan has developed a digital marketing blueprint that has helped startup companies to quickly increase revenue in brutally competitive markets and resulted in more than $4.5 billion in shareholder value. Kahan's methods are centered in how to grow a business by using tactics proven to engage buyers. Marketing online is no longer one of the ways to market, it is THE way to market.

In High-Velocity Digital Marketing Kahan lays out how to:

Set in motion a modern marketing strategy to dramatically increase revenue growth in record time.

Create content that resonates with ideal target customers

Create digital demand generation campaigns to deliver more leads, sales pipeline, and revenue

Improve websites to convert at least 5 percent of traffic to leads

Drive more website visitors without high-cost advertising

Leverage PR so it contributes to revenue growth

Synchronize sales and marketing teams to close prospects faster and at a higher rate

Book Details:

Title: High-Velocity Digital Marketing

Subtitle: Silicon Valley Secrets to Create Breakthrough Revenue in Record Time

Author: Steven Mark Kahan

Publisher: Matt Holt Books, an imprint of BenBella Books, Inc. Distributed by Penguin Random House

Publication Date: December 6, 2022

ISBN: 9781637742167 eBook ISBN: 9781637742174

Price: $ 27 US

Format: Hardcover Page Count: 256

Available:

Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Indiebound

Bookshop

!ndigo [for international orders]

Penguin Random House

Author

STEVEN MARK KAHAN has been instrumental in the growth of seven startup companies from early stage to going public or being sold, resulting in more than $4.5 billion in shareholder value. His marketing strategies have enabled leading companies to accelerate revenue, increase market share, and consistently deliver superior returns for shareholders.

