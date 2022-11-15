Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

VIEV Unveils FW22 Capsule With Gore's Next Generation Membrane

Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago

Timeless high-performance styles with a lower carbon footprint

ELKTON, Md. , Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIEV, the tech-forward outerwear brand founded by W. L.
Gore & Associates (Gore), announces its first-ever products featuring Gore's innovative ePE - expanded Polyethylene - membrane. A complement to its collection of elevated style solutions, the new fabric technology is a key milestone on the brand's responsible performance journey.

VIEV
VIEV(PRNewswire)

Stemming from over 40 years of scientific progress, the landmark ePE membrane is PFCec Free* with a reduced carbon footprint**, exceptionally lightweight, and remarkably durable. Bonded to precisely selected backer and face textiles, it is extremely waterproof, windproof, and breathable with a high strength-to-weight ratio.

The release introduces two cold-weather styles that reflect the form-meets-function essence of VIEV. Modern and understated, the tech-forward men's Dante GORE-TEX Insulated Pro Parka and women's Gemma GORE-TEX Insulated Pro Parka boast weightless warmth and alloccasion wearability.

Ergonomically engineered and articulated for motion, the body-mapped PrimaLoft® Gold insulation and GORE-TEX Laminate construction regulate temperature for optimal comfort while fully integrated technical features adapt for custom coverage and versatility.

"We believe best-in-class function and sustainability go hand in hand," says Andrea Nondorf, Global Head of VIEV."Our latest launch is a testament to our 'always innovate' philosophy, offering style-driven performance staples designed with life, and the future, in mind."

Shot by renowned director and photographer Jake Rosenberg, the visual campaign shows VIEV's vanguard styles against a quintessential New York City backdrop, epitomizing the brand's city-leaning aesthetic.

Available now at vievlife.com

About VIEV

Founded in 2021 by the futurists at W.L. Gore & Associates, VIEV is a leading-edge outerwear brand with the mission to solve meaningful problems in everyday life. Leveraging advanced GORE-TEX Fabrics, VIEV makes elevated essentials for modern city living. Streamlined staples blending timeless style with unrivaled performance.

* advances Gore Fabrics' goal of being free of PFCs of Environmental Concern over the lifecycle of its consumer products. In this case, the goal is accomplished using non-fluorinated materials. Learn more

** through laminates with a new lower-mass membrane and select textile(s), as measured by Higg MSI.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viev-unveils-fw22-capsule-with-gores-next-generation-membrane-301678607.html

SOURCE VIEV

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.