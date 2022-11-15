Nationwide and Human API unite to automate data for faster underwriting

Platform provides digital end-to-end customer experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide announced today a partnership with Human API, a leading health data platform, to improve the life insurance buying experience by maximizing the use of digital health data to accelerate the underwriting process.

Human API's Health Intelligence Platform connects electronic health data from thousands of sources in the US, servicing millions of Americans. This platform enables Nationwide to rapidly acquire consumer's rich, digital health data and eliminate the need to wait weeks for labs or exams.

Human API and Nationwide built a fully integrated process where only HIPAA-compliant health data that the applicant has agreed to release is automatically ordered and delivered. Using digital health data instead of traditional attending physician statements, labs, and exams during underwriting is especially attractive to those who may have previously put off buying life insurance due to the cumbersome process.

"Nationwide and Human API are committed to a customer-centric experience that delivers fast and transparent life insurance to the consumer," said Lee Fluharty, Chief Underwriter for Nationwide's life insurance business. "By obtaining an applicant's medical history in a digital format, we start providing value to them before a policy is even issued in the form of a faster, smoother process."

Human API believes the future is moving towards digital data and processes and consumers expect these experiences.

"Our platform allows insurers to capitalize on the availability of digital medical data, using this data to shape their life insurance application process into a smooth, end-to-end digital experience for their consumers, previously unattainable with manual processes," said Andrei Pop, CEO of Human API. "We are thrilled to be working with Nationwide to redefine the life insurance buying process for their consumers."

About Human API

Human API's Health Intelligence Platform connects and converts health data into actionable intelligence that accelerates underwriting, improves placement rates, and creates better customer experiences. The company's platform is powered by a robust and comprehensive data network which includes access to electronic health records (EHR) networks, health information exchanges (HIEs), patient portals, and traditional APS retrieval partners. Coupled with smart evidence orchestration capabilities that optimize for the best data retrieval paths and a reporting engine that presents useful information to underwriters at the right time, Human API's solution is helping leading carriers easily access and use health data to transform underwriting and customer experiences.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities, mutual funds and EFTs; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow the firm on Facebook and Twitter.

