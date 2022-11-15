MGP Joins Industry Effort to Prevent Underage Access to Alcohol

'We Don't Serve Teens' Education Campaign Launches Nov. 15

ATCHISON, Kan., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Distilling solutions and branded spirits leader MGP Ingredients, Inc., (Nasdaq: MGPI), is lending support to an industry-wide campaign aimed at preventing underage drinking in the United States. 'We Don't Serve Teens' reminds communities – from parents to on- and off-premise retailers– that everyone plays a role in keeping alcohol out of the hands of young people.

'We Don't Serve Teens' utilizes social media, point-of-sale materials and an online presence to educate and provide strategies to discourage selling, serving or supplying underage drinkers.

MGP's branded spirits division will share the campaign across its family of premium spirits including Yellowstone Select Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey; El Mayor Tequila; and Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and everyday favorites like Everclear and Salvador's. Lux Row Distillers and Limestone Branch Distillery also will promote the campaign, as will the Luxco LinkedIn page.

The distilling solutions division will join the campaign via its MGP Distillery Collective Facebook page, an industry-focused platform that encourages discussion about all aspects of distilling. MGP also will participate via its LinkedIn page.

"While teen drinking has declined to historically low levels over the past 25 years, the partners in the 'We Don't Serve Teens' initiative want to keep those numbers moving in the right direction," said CEO and President Dave Colo.

A recent survey indicates there is more work to do in this regard. According to the December 2021 Monitoring the Future Survey, 77% of high school seniors reported that alcohol was easy to get, if they wanted some. Additional research provided by 'We Don't Serve Teens' found that 85% of respondents "do not think that teens buy alcohol themselves."

"MGP is proud to be a part of 'We Don't Serve Teens' initiative," Colo said. "This timely education and awareness effort continues our longstanding commitment to be a good corporate citizen and a good neighbor."

