Keystone Education Group announces new CEO

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Education Group, a leading provider of global student recruitment services, today announced that Fredrik Högemark has been named as Chief Executive Officer.

Högemark has over 20 years of experience as the Co-founder of Educations Media Group (EMG), which merged with Keystone Academic Solutions in 2021 to form Keystone Education Group, serving as Chief Services Officer since.

"I am very excited to take on this new role and look forward to leading Keystone's future growth. We have a great team across the globe who is dedicated to helping over 110 million students each year find the right education, and helping schools recruit the best students for their programs," said Fredrik Högemark.

Keystone Education Group currently serves more than 5,500 higher education providers worldwide, operating across key markets including the US, UK, Europe, and the Nordics.

"At Keystone, we hold a strong market position based on great products which help schools and students throughout the entire enrollment process. Enrollment generation is an area we will continue to invest in, as we focus on becoming the global leader in student recruitment," said Högemark.

With a core focus on international and domestic student recruitment, Keystone Education Group has rapidly evolved from a lead generation platform into a complete end-to-end lead-to-enrollment generation platform through a strong expansion strategy in recent years.

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Fredrik Högemark," said Keith Fransson, Keystone Education Group's Chairman of the Board. "Fredrik combines a customer-centric approach with modern leadership and a detailed understanding of Keystone and it's markets."

Interim CEO, Mark Ivin, will resume his duties as Keystone's Education Group's Chief Financial Officer. "The board is thankful that Mark took on the interim CEO role and are pleased with his decisive contributions and results during the interim period," said Fransson.

Since 2021, Högemark has played an instrumental role in the establishment of Keystone's student services division. He has led the company's expansion into student enrollment and retention services with the acquisition of UniQuest, as well as with the formation of Keystone Sports, consolidating Europe's biggest student-athlete recruitment agencies into a single offering.

Keystone is trusted by more than 110 million students each year, helping them in their pursuit of higher education. In turn, Keystone helps over 5500 education institutions reach, recruit, and enroll prospective students in more than 190 countries across 460 student websites, including Masterstudies.com, Bachelorstudies.com, Educations.com, Studentum.se, and FindAMasters.

Keystone also operates a range of other global student recruitment services, including UniQuest, Blueberry.nu, SONOR, and Keystone Sports. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Keystone is backed by Viking Venture and Verdane, two leading Nordic venture firms. With offices across the Nordics, Germany and the UK, Keystone has an international staff of more than 650 employees.

