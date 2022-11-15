Jerry Identifies Top Car Ownership Trends -- And Costs -- of 2022

The Car Insurance Savings App Equips Drivers With Vital Information to Help Navigate an Unrecognizable Year for the Car Market

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerry , the car insurance savings app, analyzed the "new normal" car market throughout 2022 for changes that could impact drivers and their wallets. The company found that it costs more than ever to own and maintain a car — from sticker prices, to monthly payments, to insurance and everything in between — and the roads can be a dangerous place. Key findings from 2022 Jerry research include:

Jerry (PRNewsfoto/Jerry) (PRNewswire)

"We're looking out for the best interests of drivers, pinpointing and explaining the costly trends and market disruptions that affect them," says Henry Hoenig, data journalist at Jerry. "Like 2022, next year promises to be another challenging one. The car market won't return to a pre-pandemic normal any time soon. Unfortunately, other car ownership costs such as insurance and maintenance are expected to continue to rise."

To learn more about Jerry and download the app, visit www.getjerry.com .

About Jerry: Jerry saves you time and money on your car expenses. Jerry first launched its AI- and machine-learning-based car insurance comparison service in 2019 and today serves more than 3 million customers as a licensed insurance broker and an authorized auto refinance provider. For more information, to save money on car insurance or reduce monthly auto loan payments by refinancing, visit getjerry.com or download the Jerry app in the App Store or Google Play .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jerry