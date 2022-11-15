IQAIR INTRODUCES PERFECTPRO® WHOLE HOUSE AIR PURIFIER SERIES

IQAir's Innovative Whole House Air Cleaning Solutions Provide Homeowners with Superior Performance and Turn-key Installation

GOLDACH, Switzerland, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, announces three new whole home air cleaners. The PerfectPro Series is ideal for homeowners seeking the convenience of a high-performance whole-home air cleaning solution. IQAir offers turnkey, white glove installation.

IQAir's New PerfectPro X and PerfectPro Whole House Air Purifier Series (PRNewswire)

The PerfectPro Series is IQAir's most compact and easy to install air cleaning solution yet, and it features the industry's lowest pressure drop. Each PerfectPro system is equipped with a high-performance particle filter that combines high-efficiency particle filtration with low air resistance. As a passive filtration system, the PerfectPro Series requires the use of an HVAC system to clean the air.

"In this age of frequent wildfires and airborne viruses, air cleaning in the home is more important than ever. The PerfectPro Series gives the discerning homeowner power to remove even the smallest particles from the air, delivering a clean and healthy home with pristine air," said Frank Hammes, global CEO of IQAir.

PerfectPro Series Models:

PerfectPro X 25x30 is compatible with a 5-ton HVAC system and is priced at $3295 .

PerfectPro X 22x25 is compatible with a 3-ton HVAC system and is priced at $2895 .

PerfectPro 20x25 is compatible with a 5-ton HVAC system and is priced at $1995 .

PerfectPro 20x20 is compatible with a 3-ton HVAC system and is priced at $1795 .

PerfectPro 16x25 is compatible with a 3-ton HVAC system and is priced at $1795 .

About IQAir

IQAir is a Swiss technology company that empowers individuals, organizations and governments around the world to improve air quality through information, collaboration and technology solutions. The IQAir AirVisual app and website provides real-time air quality data for over 10,000 cities in over 140 countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IQAir