USANA Named Top Manufacturer in Utah

Awarded by the Utah Manufacturers Association

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc., a global leader in nutrition, was recently awarded Manufacturer of the Year by the Utah Manufacturers Association. The company was recognized in the "Extra-Large" category for manufacturers with 600 to 1,499 employees.

USANA logo. (PRNewsfoto/USANA) (PRNewswire)

"Utah is a hub for manufacturing, so to be named the best among so many great companies is a huge honor," says Jim Brown, President of USANA. "As a global leader in cellular nutrition – we take pride in our manufacturing processes and our ability to make our high-quality products in-house. We wouldn't be able to say we have the best products in the world if we didn't start with the best manufacturing team and facilities."

To learn more about USANA, please visit USANA.com.

USANA has two major manufacturing facilities on its campus in Salt Lake City that produce the majority of its products for 23 global markets. High-speed tablet presses are among the most impressive machines on USANA's line. Two of these seven machines can produce anywhere from 60,000 to 500,000 USANA nutritional supplement tablets per hour while meeting stringent quality specifications.

A new 43,000-square-foot facility has added food and energy products to USANA manufacturing capabilities. The facility can make 300 bars per minute, fill and seal 25 gussets of powder per minute, and package 60 single-serve pouches of powder in 60 seconds.

USANA is an FDA register facility and is GMP certified by USP and NSF. Multiple USANA products have been certified by third-party assessor ConsumerLab.com over the years.

"It's our commitment to excellence that has led us to receive this award," says Walter Noot, USANA's chief operating officer. "Our manufacturing and operations team works incredibly hard to make sure USANA puts out the best products possible. This award is a true reflection of their hard work. From those on the line to our shipping, quality, maintenance, and purchasing and planning teams, I would like to thank them and congratulate them on this award."

The Utah Manufacturers Association (UMA) is the premier champion of manufacturing in Utah. UMA has been Utah's "voice of industry" for 112 years. Its mission to connect and strengthen all of Utah's manufacturers has helped save businesses millions of dollars and streamlined governmental processes.

Since its inception in 1992, USANA has won more than 750 local, national, and international awards.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for over 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

Media Contact: Amy Haran

Executive Vice President of Communications

(801) 954-7641

media(at)usana.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE USANA