Senergy by Master Builders Solutions launches Senerflex Vulcan NC wall system with non-combustible insulation board

Fully integrated, code compliant wall system including drainage, continuous insulation and air/water-resistive barrier

Incorporates ROCKWOOL Frontrock™ non-combustible stone wool insulation board

ROCKWOOL Frontrock has been tested to withstand temperatures up to 2150°F (1177°C) and does not promote flame spread

SHAKOPEE, Minn., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senergy® by Master Builders Solutions introduces Senerflex® Vulcan NC exterior wall system incorporating ROCKWOOL Frontrock, a non-combustible stone wool insulation board.

Building exterior using Senerflex Vulcan NC wall system. (PRNewswire)

The Senerflex Vulcan NC wall system seamlessly incorporates continuous insulation, air / water-resistive barrier and drainage for optimum heat, air, and moisture control with virtually unlimited aesthetic versatility. The system features ROCKWOOL Frontrock stone wool insulation, which contributes toward improved energy efficiency, thermal comfort, moisture control, and acoustic performance.

Senergy Senerflex Vulcan NC meets the requirements for use in fire-resistance-rated construction and any construction type (IBC Types I through V) when installed in accordance with Master Builders Solutions Wall Systems instructions.

"We are committed to expanding our product and system portfolio to offer innovative, sustainable, and high-quality solutions for the building envelope," said Katie Cvelbar, Industry Sector Manager at Master Builders Solutions.

"Senergy by Master Builders Solutions has offered the Senerflex Vulcan NC wall system in Canada for more than five years, and we're excited to bring this innovative solution to the US market to meet evolving building and energy codes as well as design preferences."

Senerflex Vulcan NC is a fully integrated and rigorously tested exterior cladding system that delivers all the benefits of Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS). The system can be used for new build and retrofit projects for commercial and residential construction.

For more information, visit senergy.master-builders-solutions.com/en

About Master Builders Solutions

Under the global umbrella brand Master Builders Solutions®, we offer advanced chemical solutions for the construction, maintenance, repair and renovation of structures. The brand is built on more than 100 years of experience in the construction industry. Our comprehensive portfolio encompasses concrete admixtures, cement additives, chemical solutions for underground construction, waterproofing systems, sealants, concrete repair & protection systems, performance grouts, and performance flooring systems as well as solutions for on- and offshore wind energy. To solve our customers' specific construction challenges from conception through to completion of a project, we draw on our specialist know-how, regional expertise and the experience gained in countless constructions projects worldwide. We leverage global technologies and our in-depth knowledge of local building needs to develop innovations that help make our customers more successful and drive sustainable construction. We operate production sites and sales offices in more than 60 countries.

About MBCC Group

The MBCC Group is one of the leading suppliers of construction chemicals and solutions worldwide and has emerged from the carve-out of the former BASF Construction Chemicals business from BASF Group. We offer innovative and sustainable products and solutions for the construction industry across different sectors, such as buildings, structures, underground construction and new construction as well as for renovation. Our strong brands Master Builders Solutions®, PCI®, Thermotek®, Wolman®, Fire Protectors®, Colorbiotics®, Watson Bowman Acme®, TPH®, Bluey®, and Nautec™ are well established in the marketplace. With our innovations, we address sustainability challenges in the industry. MBCC Group consists of approximately 70 legal entities worldwide and is home to around 7,500 construction experts in over 60 countries.

For more information go to: www.mbcc-group.com

We build sustainable performance.

