KIND Ignited a Celebration of Everyday Acts of Kindness on World Kindness Day

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate World Kindness Day, KIND Snacks (KIND) launched a campaign aimed at inspiring acts of kindness across the country. Research shows that people underestimate the power of everyday kind acts and the impact that kindness can have on the recipient.i Kindness is also contagious, and a separate group of researchers found that kindness often begets more kindness.ii

To start the celebration, KIND teamed up with Beast Philanthropy Productions to encourage everyone to take part in an act of kindness, no matter how big or small, this World Kindness Day. In partnership with Beast Philanthropy Productions, KIND sponsored their most recent video and provided 100,000 KIND® bars to kick off MrBeast's attempt at completing 10,000 acts of kindness for World Kindness Day. Aligned with KIND's mission to create a kinder and healthier world, one act and one snack at a time, many of the KIND products are being distributed to families across Eastern North Carolina as part of Beast Philanthropy's mobile food pantry efforts.

"Our brand has kindness at its core. We have always believed that one simple act of kindness can cause a ripple effect, creating a kinder world for all," said Kelly Solomon, Global Chief Marketing Officer of KIND. "It was both our privilege and responsibility to spread kindness this World Kindness Day by living our purpose and leading by example."

"This World Kindness Day, I was inspired by KIND and set out to spread kindness in my own community of Greenville, N.C.," said Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast. "Giving back is one of the best parts of my job, and I'm excited to have teamed up with KIND to encourage even more kindness in my community and across the country."

Nearly 160 KIND team members across the country signed up to spread everyday acts of kindness by dedicating their time to volunteering across several different organizations, including:

Blankets of Hope , an organization that helps students practice empathy and kindness in an impactful service-learning experience.

Cover the City Project, an organization dedicated to covering cities literally and physically in warmth and love through collecting and donating blankets to those in need.

The Triad GO FAR Community 5K & Fun Run Presented by Novant Health, a race designed especially for children and families, to celebrate health and wellness in North Carolina's local communities.

God's Love We Deliver , the New York City metropolitan area's leading provider of nutritious, individually-tailored meals to people who are too sick to shop or cook for themselves.

Minority Veterans of America , a space where minority veterans gather to connect and fight for justice for our collective communities.

Ronald McDonald House – New York , which provides temporary housing to families from around the world as their sick child receives care in partnering hospitals.

USO, which strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country throughout their service to the nation.

KIND retail partners Harris Teeter and Instacart also supported World Kindness Day. Harris Teeter promoted the celebration through digital and in-store support, in addition to collaborating with KIND on product donation. Instacart supported KIND's mission of making the world a kinder place by spreading the World Kindness Day message and encouraging consumers to participate in everyday kind acts on its platform.

Watch the Beast Philanthropy Productions' World Kindness Day video here. To learn more about KIND's longstanding commitment to building a kinder world, visit kindsnacks.com.

About KIND Snacks

Since 2004, KIND has been on a mission to create a kinder and healthier world – one snack and one act at a time. Its iconic KIND® bars – made with real, recognizable ingredients – sparked the growth of an entirely new healthy snacking category. Today, KIND has a family of more than 80 snacks that offer solutions for a variety of occasions. All of KIND's products lead with a nutrient-dense first ingredient – whole nuts, whole grains or whole fruit – and do not contain genetically engineered ingredients, sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners.

Inspired by the belief that acts of kindness can be a transformative force for good, the KIND brand seeks to inspire kindness and empathy. KIND was founded by Daniel Lubetzky. To learn more about KIND, please visit www.kindsnacks.com and join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

