YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago Kicks Off Overnight Camp Registration

Pack your bags, it's time for an adventure at the YMCA's summer overnight camps

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago today announced its registration kick-off for summer 2023 overnight camps. Offered at five locations and nestled among picturesque landscapes in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan, YMCA of Metro Chicago overnight camps provide an environment and activities that aim to build stronger bonds and instill a sense of confidence in every camper.

"Growth and discovery happen each day at the YMCA of Metro Chicago, and we encourage every youth to explore, find hidden talents, try new activities, gain independence, and create lasting friendships and memories," said Dorri McWhorter, President & CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. "There are endless opportunities for youth to discover themselves at the YMCA of Metro Chicago overnight camps — so pack your bags for the adventure of a lifetime!"

Overnight camps provide a variety of seasonal activities and trips for school-age youth at each of the Y's locations: YMCA Camp Duncan, YMCA Camp Independence, YMCA Camp MacLean, and YMCA Camp Pinewood. For families looking to retreat into nature together, YMCA Family Camp Nawakwa in northern Wisconsin provides a unique family-camp experience where kids and adults alike can enjoy a wide range of programs and activities.

"At the Y, we're all about learning skills, developing character, and making friends, and overnight camp is no exception," said Jill Doerner, Chief Learning Officer. "We teach self-reliance, a love for nature, and the development of healthy practices and meaningful relationships — all amid fun activities like campfires, canoeing, archery, and swimming."

To learn more about or register for the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago overnight camps, visit ymcachicago.org/overnight-camp .

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is the leader in accessible, inclusive programming for more than 200,000 individuals each year, strengthening community by connecting people to their purpose, potential, and each other. The YMCA of Metro Chicago is evolving to become a 21st-century social enterprise for the region, through an association of 14 centers, 5 overnight camps, and 100 extension sites throughout Chicagoland and the midwest. Learn more about the Y's locations and our programming at ymcachicago.org

