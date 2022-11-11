TaxConnex™ Proud to Exhibit at Thomson Reuters SYNERGY 2022 Conference

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxConnex™, a technology-enabled sales tax compliance outsourcing provider, shared that they are exhibiting at Thomson Reuters SYNERGY 2022 Conference for Corporate Professionals November 13-16.

Thomson Reuters SYNERGY 2022 Conference for Corporate Professionals is in Washington, D.C. at the Gaylord National Harbor. TaxConnex is proud to be exhibiting at the event where they can share their white-glove sales tax compliance offerings with the Thomson Reuters audience.

"TaxConnex provides a full-service offering of sales tax compliance services ranging from nexus evaluations and tax calendar management to filings and remittance and notice resolution that will be of great benefit to the SYNERGY audience," explained Brian Greer, CRO of TaxConnex. "We are excited to share these offerings and be part of this great event."

To learn more about TaxConnex's sales tax compliance offerings and world-class customer service, visit www.TaxConnex.com or call 877.893.5304. If you will be attending SYNERGY 2022 for Corporate Professionals November 13-16, be sure to visit TaxConnex at kiosk 221.

TaxConnex™ is a technology-enabled sales and use tax provider, focused on delivering an outsourced sales tax service to businesses and corporations that have a multi-state sales tax responsibility and lack the sales tax knowledge and capability to manage it on their own. TaxConnex helps eliminate the sales tax burden – no matter how many states you're in or how often regulations change. Learn more at: www.taxconnex.com

