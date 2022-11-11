Tacoma plumbing experts help homeowners prevent holiday plumbing mishaps

Harts Services offers tips for keeping pipes and drains clear to help reduce the risk of home plumbing emergencies

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Services, a top-rated Tacoma-based plumbing company founded in 2013, recommends steps homeowners can take to prevent potentially expensive, inconvenient or embarrassing plumbing malfunctions during the upcoming holiday season.

"Holiday gatherings can put a lot of additional stress on a home's plumbing system this time of year," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Services. "Preparing hearty holiday meals and hosting family and friends make the season special, but we want homeowners to be aware that their celebrations can have a major impact on pipes, drains, garbage disposals and other critical elements of their plumbing systems."

Hart offers the following preventive measures for homeowners who want to prevent unforeseen holiday plumbing problems:

Check sinks, showers, tubs and toilets: Conduct a thorough visual inspection to identify signs of leaks, clogs, or low pressure. Tighten loose connections and apply a simple homemade solution using baking soda and vinegar to clean up any developing clogs and kill odors. Schedule an appointment with a plumbing professional to manage more serious problems. Minor issues can quickly turn into major headaches. Small repairs now can save money and time later.

Check the water heater: Schedule a preventive maintenance inspection with your plumbing professional. Flushing sediment and checking valves and connections, followed by regular maintenance, can catch small problems homeowners can't see, reduce the risk of emergency service or replacement, and extend the life of your water heater.

Prepare the garbage disposal — and use it responsibly: Clear out any developing clogs with baking soda and vinegar or a similar solution. Keep your pipes clear through the holidays by dumping coffee grounds, eggshells, and tough, starchy leftovers in the trash instead of the garbage disposal.

Don't flush anything that shouldn't be flushed: Make sure your family knows they shouldn't flush anything besides waste and toilet paper. Even products marketed as flushable, such as wipes and cat litter, should go in the trash, not the toilet. Place visible, easy to reach bins in each bathroom and consider notes or small signs encouraging holiday guests to flush properly.

"A plumbing mishap can produce ongoing emotional and financial stress at a time when people should be enjoying the company of their friends and family," Hart said. "Most plumbing emergencies can be prevented with proper maintenance and seasonal attention, so we encourage homeowners to assess their system now instead of waiting for the busy holiday season. And they should consult a professional plumbing expert for any of the necessary repairs or maintenance that will keep their holidays on track."

About Harts Services

Harts Services was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Harts Services offers residential plumbing solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

