TriHealth Partners with Andor Health for a Singular Approach to Virtual Care - Leading with Virtual Patient Monitoring

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the company that provides world-renowned healthcare organizations a better way to connect and collaborate, partners with TriHealth to enable ThinkAndor® Virtual Patient Monitoring (VPM) as part of an enterprise-wide virtual care collaboration platform.

More healthcare institutions are aligning their virtual strategies to be a single platform allowing for consistent virtual experiences whether the patient needing care is remote, in the hospital, or at home. TriHealth is taking transformative strides to achieve that model and support its populations more efficiently. ThinkAndor® leverages AI across tailored workflows to virtualize care across all settings. For VPM, ThinkAndor® provides real-time alerts, automated notifications, and analytics and reporting on clinical data & trends at a patient level and cohort level. ThinkAndor® VPM drives greater efficiency for the care team and improves patient responsiveness by collecting data from biometric devices and patient self-reported assessments. Then, ThinkAndor® leverages AI-powered workflows and next-best actions that empower clinicians and care teams to track patient progress. ThinkAndor® VPM enables clinical staff to intervene swiftly – improving outcomes and lowering readmission rates.

ThinkAndor® VPM includes the ability to monitor patients against tailored care plans and virtually connect with patients directly from a unified care team dashboard to reduce reporting time. ThinkAndor's AI-powered virtual assistant guides patients across configurable care plans relevant to the patient's diagnosis with timely questions. ThinkAndor® also removes the traditional barriers of device connectivity and simplifies patient experience by allowing devices to connect and send data without requiring Wi-Fi or cellular connections. Andor's no-app approach allows patients to share feedback in real-time with the care team, receive alerts and prompts, and manage their condition. ThinkAndor's approach and AI-driven technology creates many efficiencies:

Eliminates patient device setup and training

Allows for variable and timely questions with configurable care plans

Simplifies reporting with automated time capture from review, analysis, and interactions

Eliminates billing administrator efforts with automated reports

Captures time from all care team members, including pharmacists, nutritionists, nurses, and counselors, leading to more comprehensive billing for CPT codes

"At TriHealth, we are constantly looking to evolve our telehealth eco-system into a more streamlined, versatile, and intuitive offering which will position us to build out programs and services that align with our strategy and the future of healthcare. ThinkAndor's AI-driven technology puts us on that path," explained Nick Kostoff, senior manager, telehealth, at TriHealth. "We started with Andor by building our Remote Patient Care service which helps us care for patients managing chronic conditions in-between office visits. Next up – modernizing the way we offer scheduled and on-demand telehealth visits. Efficiency, ease of use, and quality reporting are critical aspects for those who use or support these care models. The ThinkAndor® partnership/platform will help us better deliver on these crucial components, as we strive to create operationally excellent telehealth programs that are highly adoptable for our patients and providers."

"As health systems continue to move to value-based care models, it is paramount to look at a unified platform approach for virtual care, including monitoring patients at home. ThinkAndor® leverages AI and event-driven signaling to streamline workflows across the health system to combat staffing shortages by optimizing clinical staff efficiency," stated Srini Surendranath, chief product & strategy officer, of Andor Health.

