SOFTIES HEATHERED MARSHMALLOW LOUNGER SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2022

NORCROSS, Ga., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Softies announced today that the Heathered Marshmallow Lounger is included in 2022 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list , featured on OprahDaily.com and in the Winter issue of O Quarterly, on newsstands November 1. The Oprah's Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide with the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. This year's list features a variety of wonderful items for you and your loved ones, most of which have been selected from small businesses. To shop the full list of items please visit: https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2022 . The Heathered Marshmallow Lounger will be available for purchase at SoftiesPJs.com and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon's store at amazon.com/oprah , as well as via the Amazon shopping app for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.

Softies Heathered Marshmallow Crew Neck Lounger with Pockets (PRNewswire)

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com , "When Gayle saw this, she immediately said, 'I'm definitely getting this—the gray one and the blue one!' I live in Softies, and this ultra-soft lounger (it's called Marshmallow fabric for a reason) works as well for running errands with some boots as it does for a cozy night in with a pair of snuggly socks."

"I'm beyond amazed," says Tim Murphy, President of Softies. "This is our sixth straight year of having a product included in Oprah's Favorite Things list. For any business, to be included just once is surreal – a chance of a lifetime! To have Softies' styles be recognized year after year is incredible."

The new Heathered Marshmallow Lounger from Softies features a hand-stitched crew neck opening with a beautiful shirttail hem, functional side-seam pockets and heathered melange fabric that falls just below the knee. It comes in four different sizes and five different colors, giving the wearer a soft and stylish silhouette day or night.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 104 items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes ( https://www.oprahdaily.com/12days-2022 ) which runs from November 11 through November 22.

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring the Heathered Marshmallow Lounger on this year's list, hit newsstands nationwide on November 1.

About Softies:

Softies searches the world for the softest fabrics you'll ever feel to make the coziest styles you'll ever wear. Its high-tech sleepwear, exquisite loungewear, luxury robes and snuggly accessories are chic and stylish with irresistible comfort. Helping people look and feel their best is at the heart of everything Softies does, and because of this, a percentage of all sales benefits the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society , the largest nonprofit dedicated to creating a world without blood cancers. Learn more at softiespjs.com .

