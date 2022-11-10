IAS Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 28% to $101.3 million

Net income increased to $0.8 million at a 1% margin; adjusted EBITDA increased to $30.1 million at a 30% margin

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"We generated positive results for the third quarter with a 40% increase in our programmatic business compared to the prior-year period. We continue to benefit from increased demand for our solutions as evidenced by several major customer and platform partnership agreements. In addition, we furthered our expansion in social media and CTV as well as into emerging formats including audio and gaming," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. "We are delighted to announce today that Tania Secor will be joining as CFO, another strong executive appointment to our leadership team."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased 28% to $101.3 million compared to $79.0 million in the prior-year period.





Programmatic revenue was $47.1 million , a 40% increase compared to $33.7 million in the prior-year period.





Advertiser direct revenue was $39.0 million , a 13% increase compared to $34.4 million in the prior-year period.





Supply side revenue increased to $15.3 million compared to $10.8 million in the prior-year period.





International revenue, excluding the Americas, was $31.6 million , a 10% increase compared to $28.7 million in the prior-year period, or 31% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2022.





Gross profit was $82.2 million , a 26% increase compared to $65.2 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit margin was 81% for the third quarter of 2022.





Net income increased to $0.8 million , or $0.00 per share, compared to a net loss of $(9.8) million , or $(0.06) per share, in the prior-year-period. Net income margin was 1% for the third quarter of 2022.





Adjusted EBITDA* increased to $30.1 million , a 19% increase compared to $25.4 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA* margin was 30% for the third quarter of 2022.





Cash and cash equivalents were $73.6 million at September 30 , 2022.

Recent Business Highlights

Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") Appointment — In a separate release issued today, IAS announced the appointment of Tania Secor as CFO, effective December 5, 2022 . Tania is a highly accomplished finance leader with a proven track record of driving revenue and profitability at scale. She has 25 years of financial leadership, including 15 years in CFO and strategic finance roles with public and private companies. Tania brings highly relevant experience, most recently as Global CFO of R/GA and Reprise, Interpublic Group's digital innovation and digital media agencies, respectively.





TikTok Expansion — TikTok expanded its post-bid brand safety and suitability solution with IAS. IAS is the leading independent provider to offer a full end-to-end brand safety solution suite for TikTok which includes pre-bid targeting and post-bid measurement across brand safety, suitability, viewability and invalid traffic (IVT).





Netflix Partnership — Netflix selected IAS as one of their partners to provide transparency into advertising performance on the upcoming Netflix ad supported plan. IAS will be among the first to measure viewability and IVT post-bid measurement to provide brands and agencies with consistent measurement across media buys to better understand and optimize engagement. IAS's Netflix verification will be available in the first quarter of 2023.





Good-Loop Partnership — IAS has partnered with U.K.-based Good-Loop, a purpose-led advertising platform that is moving the industry towards positive, climate-friendly advertising. Marketers will be able to seamlessly track and view the end-to-end carbon footprint of their digital ads in Signal, IAS's reporting platform.





Media Quality Report Release — IAS published the 17th edition of its Media Quality Report in September 2022 . Analyzing billions of global data events in the first half of 2022, the report provides insights into the performance and quality of digital media worldwide. The results empower ad buyers and sellers with the preeminent industry benchmarks to measure campaign and inventory quality into the next year and beyond.

Financial Outlook

Utzschneider commented, "We are modestly increasing our revised full-year revenue outlook and raising the midpoint of our adjusted EBITDA guidance range to reflect our third quarter performance. We remain focused on profitable growth as we address the evolving needs of our customers with innovative solutions."

IAS expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 in the following ranges:

Fourth Quarter Ending December 31, 2022:

Total revenue of $110 million to $112 million

Adjusted EBITDA* of $35 million to $37 million

Year Ending December 31, 2022:

Total revenue of $401 million to $403 million

Adjusted EBITDA* of $122 million to $124 million

* See "Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information" section herein for an explanation of these measures.

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA) September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,645

$ 73,210 Restricted cash 141

70 Accounts receivable, net 57,849

53,028 Unbilled receivables 35,486

36,210 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,835

7,647 Total current assets 187,956

170,165 Property and equipment, net 1,591

1,413 Internal use software, net 21,556

18,100 Intangible assets, net 226,922

258,316 Goodwill 670,978

676,513 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,031

- Deferred tax asset, net 812

887 Other long-term assets 4,292

4,143 Total assets $ 1,133,138

$ 1,129,537 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 44,011

$ 56,257 Due to related party 104

74 Deferred revenue 287

160 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,856

- Total current liabilities 51,258

56,491 Accrued rent -

854 Net deferred tax liability 52,554

53,523 Long-term debt 233,146

242,798 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 19,358

- Other long-term liabilities 1,639

8,681 Total liabilities 357,955

362,347 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15)





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2022;

0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. -

- Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 153,494,308 and

154,398,495 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31,

2021, respectively. 153

154 Additional paid-in-capital 797,274

781,951 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,533)

(315) Accumulated deficit (10,711)

(14,600) Total stockholders' equity 775,183

767,190 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,133,138

$ 1,129,537

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30, (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue

$ 101,343

$ 79,014

$ 290,913

$ 221,041 Operating expenses:















Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and

amortization shown below)

19,171

13,845

53,864

38,191 Sales and marketing

28,190

19,578

77,961

62,990 Technology and development

19,459

14,609

54,071

47,554 General and administrative

20,150

16,081

56,081

57,670 Depreciation and amortization

12,617

16,100

37,585

45,098 Foreign exchange loss, net(1)

4,064

5

3,503

407 Total operating expenses

103,651

80,218

283,065

251,910 Operating income (loss)

(2,308)

(1,204)

7,848

(30,869) Interest expense, net

(2,619)

(5,753)

(5,859)

(17,880) Employee retention tax credit

6,981

-

6,981

- Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

(3,721)

-

(3,721) Net income (loss) before income taxes

2,054

(10,678)

8,970

(52,470) (Provision) benefit from income taxes

(1,287)

898

(5,083)

4,855 Net income (loss)

$ 767

$ (9,780)

$ 3,887

$ (47,615) Net income (loss) per share:















Basic

$ 0.00

$ (0.06)

$ 0.03

$ (0.34) Diluted

$ 0.00

$ (0.06)

$ 0.02

$ (0.34) Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

155,389,195

151,988,054

155,007,655

140,016,260 Diluted

156,696,754

151,988,054

157,581,569

140,016,260 Other comprehensive loss:















Foreign currency translation adjustments

(3,248)

(2,549)

(11,218)

(3,735) Total comprehensive loss

$ (2,481)

$ (12,329)

$ (7,331)

$ (51,350)

















(1) Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN MEMBERS'/STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







(UNAUDITED)











































































Three Months Ended September 30, 2022



































Common Stock























(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARES)

Shares

Amount

Additional

paid-in

capital

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Accumulated

deficit

Total

stockholders'

equity







Balance, July 1, 2022

155,498,704

$ 155

$ 804,175

$ (8,285)

$ (11,479)

$ 784,566







RSUs vested

471,995

-

-

-

-

-







Option exercises

603,670

1

2,526

-

-

2,527







Stock-based compensation

-

-

14,225

-

-

14,225







Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

(3,248)

-

(3,248)







Repurchase of common stock

(3,080,061)

(3)

(23,652)

-

-

(23,655)







Net income

-

-

-

-

767

767







Balance, September 30, 2022

153,494,308

$ 153

$ 797,274

$ (11,533)

$ (10,711)

$ 775,183











































































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022



































Common Stock























(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARES)

Shares

Amount

Additional

paid-in

capital

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Accumulated

deficit

Total

stockholders'

equity







Balance, January 1, 2022

154,398,495

$ 154

$ 781,951

$ (315)

$ (14,600)

$ 767,190







RSUs vested

761,208

1

-

-

-

1







Option exercises

1,414,666

1

5,907

-

-

5,908







Stock-based compensation

-

-

33,068

-

-

33,068







Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

(11,218)

-

(11,218)







Repurchase of common stock

(3,080,061)

(3)

(23,652)

-

-

(23,655)







Net income

-

-

-

-

3,887

3,887







Balance, September 30, 2022

153,494,308

$ 153

$ 797,274

$ (11,533)

$ (10,711)

$ 775,183















































































































































Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



































Common Stock























(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT UNITS AND SHARES)

Shares

Amount

Additional

paid-in

capital

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Accumulated

deficit

Total

stockholders'

equity







Balance, July 1, 2021

134,203,403

$ 134

$ 430,368

$ 3,337

$ -

$ 433,839







RSUs vested

26,931

-

150

-

-

150







Stock-based compensation

-

-

7,984

-

-

7,984







Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

(2,549)

-

(2,549)







Net loss

-

-

-

-

(9,780)

(9,780)







Issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net

of underwriting discounts and commissions and offering costs

16,821,330

17

274,340

-

-

274,357







Issuance of common stock for the acquisition of Publica

2,888,889

3

49,628

-

-

49,631







Balance, September 30, 2021

153,940,553

$ 154

$ 762,470

$ 788

$ (9,780)

$ 753,632











































































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

































































Member's Interest

Common Stock















(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT UNITS

AND SHARES)

Units (1)

Amount

Shares

Amount

Additional

paid-in

capital

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Accumulated

deficit

Total

members'/

stockholders'

equity Balance, January 1, 2021

134,039,494

$ 553,717

-

$ -

$ -

$ 4,523

$ (126,761)

$ 431,479 Repurchase of units

(99,946)

(413)

-

-

-

-

(791)

(1,204) Units vested

17,486

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Option exercises

246,369

1,075

-

-

3,360

-

-

4,435 Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

(3,735)

-

(3,735) Net loss prior to corporate conversion

-

-

-

-

-

-

(37,832)

(37,832) Conversion to Delaware corporation (Note 1)

(134,203,403)

(554,379)

134,203,403

134

388,860

-

165,385

- Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

-

46,132

—

-

46,132 RSUs vested

-

-

26,931

-

150

-

-

150 Issuance of common stock upon initial

public offering, net of underwriting discounts

and commissions and offering costs

-

-

16,821,330

17

274,340

-

-

274,357 Issuance of common stock for the

acquisition of Publica

-

-

2,888,889

3

49,628

-

-

49,631 Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(9,780)

(9,780) Balance, September 30, 2021

-

$ -

153,940,553

$ 154

$ 762,470

$ 788

$ (9,780)

$ 753,632

































(1) Amounts for periods prior to the Company's conversion to a Delaware corporation have been retrospectively adjusted to give effect to the corporate conversion described in Note 1.









INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)













Nine Months Ended September 30, (IN THOUSANDS)

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ 3,887

$ (47,615) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

operating activities







Depreciation and amortization

37,585

45,098 Stock-based compensation

33,107

49,673 Foreign exchange loss, net

3,503

- Deferred tax benefit

(657)

(9,966) Extinguishment of debt

-

3,721 Amortization of debt issuance costs

348

1,020 Allowance for doubtful accounts

647

764 Employee retention tax credit

(6,981)

- Non-cash interest expense

-

394 Impairment of assets

55

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

(8,031)

774 Decrease (increase) in unbilled receivables

(289)

703 Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets

(6,757)

(6,151) Increase in operating leases, net

(502)

- Increase in other long-term assets

(330)

(574) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses

(8,226)

220 Increase in accrued rent

-

220 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue

127

(563) Increase in due to/from related party

74

(62) Net cash provided by operating activities

47,560

37,656 Cash flows from investing activities:







Payment for acquisitions, net of acquired cash

(1,603)

(166,204) Purchase of property and equipment

(917)

(636) Acquisition and development of internal use software and other

(9,952)

(10,011) Net cash used in investing activities

(12,472)

(176,851) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and

commissions

-

281,589 Payments for offering costs

-

(4,728) Repayment of long-term debt

(25,000)

(355,934) Repayment of short-term debt

(1,836)

- Proceeds from the New Revolver

15,000

235,000 Payments for debt issuance costs

-

(2,318) Principal payments on capital lease obligations

-

(275) Cash paid for unit repurchases

-

(1,202) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

5,908

1,075 Payments for repurchase of common stock

(23,655)

- Cash received from Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

388

- Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(29,195)

153,207 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

5,893

14,012 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted

cash

(5,396)

(2,042) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at beginning of period

76,078

54,721 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at end of period

$ 76,575

$ 66,691 Supplemental Disclosures:







Cash paid during the period for:







Interest

$ 5,548

$ 17,109 Taxes

$ 11,817

$ 1,438 Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Deferred offering costs accrued, not yet paid

$ -

$ 2,506 Property and equipment acquired included in accounts payable

$ 145

$ 11 Internal use software acquired included in accounts payable

$ 1,385

$ 682 Conversion of members' equity to additional paid-in capital

$ -

$ 165,385 Lease liabilities arising from right of use assets

$ 26,214

$ -

Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

We use supplemental measures of our performance, which are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate our business and monitor ongoing results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income/loss before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense, income taxes, acquisition, restructuring and integration costs, IPO readiness costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, and other one-time, non-recurring costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents the adjusted EBITDA for the applicable period divided by the revenue for that period presented in accordance with GAAP.

For the periods included herein, we also present operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation for comparability since there were no stock-based compensation expense for the periods prior to the Company's initial public offering.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our shareholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Although we believe these measures are useful to investors and analysts for the same reasons they are useful to management, as discussed below, these measures are not a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP financial measures or disclosures. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

IAS is unable to provide a reconciliation for forward-looking guidance of Adjusted EBITDA and corresponding margin to net income (loss) and corresponding margin, the most closely comparable GAAP measures, because certain material reconciling items, such as depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and acquisition, restructuring and integration expenses, cannot be estimated due to factors outside of IAS's control and could have a material impact on the reported results. However, IAS estimates stock-based compensation expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 in the range of $13.5 million to $14.5 million and for the full year 2022 in the range of $46.5 million to $47.5 million. A reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Reconciliations of historical Adjusted EBITDA and corresponding margin to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net income/loss and corresponding margin, and operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation to operating expenses, are presented below. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future fiscal periods, we may exclude such items and may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

















(IN THOUSANDS)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income (loss)

$ 767

$ (9,780)

$ 3,887

$ (47,615) Depreciation and amortization

12,617

16,100

37,585

45,098 Stock-based compensation

14,247

8,141

33,107

49,673 Interest expense, net

2,619

5,753

5,859

17,880 Provision (benefit) from income taxes

1,287

(898)

5,083

(4,855) Acquisition, restructuring and integration costs

1,518

2,314

4,396

4,893 IPO readiness costs

-

56

-

1,094 Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

3,721

-

3,721 Foreign currency transaction gains

4,064

-

3,551

- Employee retention tax credit

(6,981)

-

(6,981)

- Impairment of assets

6

-

55

- Adjusted EBITDA

$ 30,144

$ 25,407

$ 86,542

$ 69,889 Revenue

$ 101,343

$ 79,014

$ 290,913

$ 221,041 Net income (loss) margin

1 %

(12) %

1 %

(22) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

30 %

32 %

30 %

32 %

Operating Expenses Excluding Stock-Based Compensation (Non-GAAP)































Three Months Ended,

Three Months Ended,



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021











Stock-Based

Compensation

Operating

Expenses

excluding

stock-based

compensation





Stock-Based

Compensation

Operating

Expenses

excluding

stock-based

compensation





(IN THOUSANDS) Operating

Expenses





Operating

Expenses



$ Change

% Change Cost of revenue $ 19,171

$ 101

$ 19,070

$ 13,845

$ 48

$ 13,797 $ 5,273

38 % Sales and marketing 28,190

4,457

23,733

19,578

2,419

17,159 6,574

38 % Technology and development 19,459

3,168

16,291

14,609

1,820

12,789 3,502

27 % General and administrative 20,150

6,521

13,629

16,081

3,854

12,227 1,402

11 % Depreciation and amortization 12,617

-

12,617

16,100

-

16,100 (3,483)

(22) % Foreign exchange loss, net 4,064

-

4,064

5

-

5 4,059

81,180 % Total operating expenses $ 103,651

$ 14,247

$ 89,404

$ 80,218

$ 8,141

$ 72,077 $ 17,327

24 %



























































































Nine Months Ended,

Nine Months Ended,



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021











Stock-Based

Compensation

Operating

Expenses

excluding

stock-based

compensation





Stock-Based

Compensation

Operating

Expenses

excluding

stock-based

compensation





(IN THOUSANDS) Operating

Expenses





Operating

Expenses



$ Change

% Change Cost of revenue $ 53,864

$ 258

$ 53,606

$ 38,191

$ 48

$ 38,143 $ 15,463

41 % Sales and marketing 77,961

10,650

67,311

62,990

13,227

49,763 17,548

35 % Technology and development 54,071

6,979

47,092

47,554

8,829

38,725 8,367

22 % General and administrative 56,081

15,220

40,861

57,670

27,569

30,101 10,760

36 % Depreciation and amortization 37,585

-

37,585

45,098

-

45,098 (7,513)

(17) % Foreign exchange loss, net 3,503

-

3,503

407

-

407 3,096

761 % Total operating expenses $ 283,065

$ 33,107

$ 249,958

$ 251,910

$ 49,673

$ 202,237 $ 47,721

24 %

Conference Call and Webcast Information

IAS will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results today at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access the live webcast and conference call dial-in, please register under the "News & Events" section of IAS's investor relations website. A replay will be available on IAS's investor relations website following the live call: https://investors.integralads.com.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "can have," "likely," and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. For example, all statements we make relating to our estimated and projected costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results or our plans and objectives for future operations, growth initiatives or strategies are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: (i) geopolitical, economic and market conditions, including heightened inflation, slower growth or recession, changes to fiscal and monetary policy, higher interest rates, currency fluctuations, challenges in the supply chain and any disruptions in European economies as a result of the conflict in Ukraine; (ii) the adverse effect on our business, operating results, financial condition, and prospects from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; (iii) our dependence on the overall demand for advertising; (iv) a failure to innovate or make the right investment decisions; (v) our failure to maintain or achieve industry accreditation standards; (vi) our ability to compete successfully with our current or future competitors in an intensely competitive market; (vii) our dependence on integrations with advertising platforms, demand-side providers ("DSPs") and proprietary platforms that we do not control; (viii) our international expansion; (ix) our ability to expand into new channels; (x) our ability to sustain our profitability and revenue growth rate decline; (xi) risks that our customers do not pay or choose to dispute their invoices; (xii) risks of material changes to revenue share agreements with certain DSPs; (xiii) the impact that any future acquisitions, strategic investments, or alliances may have on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; (xiv) interruption by man-made problems such as terrorism, computer viruses, or social disruption impacting advertising spending; (xv) the risk of failures in the systems and infrastructure supporting our solutions and operations; and (xvi) other factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC. Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect our operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods.

We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based on many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

