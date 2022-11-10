Hoag Selected As Official Healthcare Provider for Groundbreaking Program for Former NFL Players

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has been named by the Los Angeles Chargers to serve as the exclusive healthcare provider for eligible Former NFL Players as part of the NFL Dedicated Hospital Network Program (The Program).

This first-of-its-kind program features high-quality healthcare providers selected by each NFL team in every NFL city to provide primary medical care and other health services to eligible former players. The goal of the Program is to help eligible former players maintain their health and wellness beyond their NFL playing careers.

Building upon the established relationship with Hoag as the Official Healthcare Provider of the Los Angeles Chargers, the team has selected Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian as their health system partner for the NFL Dedicated Hospital Network Program. In addition to the Los Angeles Chargers, all eligible former NFL players, regardless of which NFL Club they played for, are welcome to visit Hoag's participating facilities to receive care through this program.

"The Chargers and the NFL work year-round to support the health and wellness of our players and legends," said John Spanos, Los Angeles Chargers President of Football Operations. "We are proud to partner with Hoag through the NFL Dedicated Hospital Network Program to provide our legends with preventive screenings and other services."

"As an exclusive healthcare provider for the Los Angeles Chargers, we take great pride in being part of the Chargers and the NFL organizations," said Dr. Eugene Yim, Director of Hoag Sports Medicine. "We are honored to be able to provide the same world-class care to players during their careers and throughout their post-NFL lives."

The NFL Dedicated Hospital Program is administered by Cigna and was created in consultation with Former Players during 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations to benefit their health and wellness following their NFL careers. Covered healthcare services include Primary Medical Care, Preventive Care and Mental Health Services.

