San Diego County Supervisors Joel Anderson and Chair Nathan Fletcher Join Jamul Casino® and Tribe in Honoring Veterans

Tribe Doubles Annual Donation to Organizations Serving Veterans

JAMUL, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chair Nathan Fletcher and Supervisor Joel Anderson of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors will join Jamul Casino and the Jamul Indian Village of California Tribe to commemorate Veterans Day with an exclusive event at Jamul Casino. This sixth annual luncheon pays tribute to the 53 members of the Tribe and Jamul Casino team who have served in the military. The event will also feature check presentations to veterans' organizations: Saddles in Service and Zero8hundred. The annual Veterans Day luncheon is part of the Tribe and Jamul Casino's commitment to recognize the courageous work of individuals and organizations making a difference in the San Diego community.

Today, San Diego County Supervisors Joel Anderson and Chair Nathan Fletcher will join Jamul Casino® and the Jamul Indian Village Tribe in honoring veterans. (PRNewswire)

Erica M. Pinto, Chairwoman of the Jamul Indian Village, states, "Native Americans have a long history of military service, and at a higher rate than any other demographic. This event offers the Tribe an opportunity to honor this legacy, and to thank our Jamul Casino veterans. For the first time this year, the Tribe is doubling its annual Veterans Day donation by offering two checks for $10,000 each to local organizations serving veterans. Both recipients this year—Saddles in Service and Zero8hundred—are doing heroic work for our veterans, changing one life at a time. We're truly honored to be able to recognize their service and those who have fought so bravely."

According to Jon Simkins and Claire Barrett of the Military Times, Native Americans have served in the US armed forces at a higher rate than any other group. Since 9/11, nearly 19 percent of all Native Americans have served in the military, in comparison to an average of 14 percent of all other ethnicities.

Saddles in Service

Founded in 2017 in Alpine, CA, Saddles in Service promotes mental health wellness and healing of veterans, active-duty military, and first responders through equine-assisted activities. Heroes and their families who have been diagnosed with or are experiencing symptoms related to post-traumatic stress (PTSD), anxiety, depression, job-related stress, and/or traumatic brain injuries are partnered with a rescue horse to help them rediscover their joy, hope, confidence, and purpose. The highly successful program has served nearly 700 heroes and adopted 27 healing horses.

Zero8hundred

The goal of Zero8hundred is to ease the transition from military to civilian life. Formed in January 2014 by a collaborative of more than 100 San Diego County public, private and military leaders and organizations, Zero8hundred matches transitioning personnel one-on-one with a Resource & Outreach Specialist. This individual helps identify each veterans' unique needs and connect them to organizations and resources to meet those needs in the areas of employment, education, basic needs, health and well-being, and social/community connections. Since becoming an independent 501(c)3 non-profit organization in January 2019, Zero8hundred has linked over 4,500 transitioning servicemembers and their spouses to community resources and opportunities in San Diego, Riverside, Imperial and Orange Counties.

President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, Mary Cheeks, states, "We're so proud of our service members and veterans, and thankful for the sacrifices they have made in defending our freedoms and way of life. Our annual Veterans Day luncheon offers a special recognition to the heroes who live and work among us, and a way to thank the organizations who are supporting those heroes."

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and various restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports 1,200 permanent jobs in the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego, which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

Media Contact: Beth Binger

BCIpr

619-987-6658

beth.binger@BCIpr.com

* Images from today available per request

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Jamul Indian Village of California; Jamul Casino