Architects urge COP27 attendees to address built environment and hold firm on emissions reduction targets

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has sent its second annual delegation of architects to participate in the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt from Nov. 6-Nov. 18.

AIA will continue its work leading the building sector in the global effort to mitigate and adapt to climate change. Architects work at the leading edge of a $1.6 trillion U.S. construction industry. More importantly, however, AIA continues to prioritize and advocate for a global focus on the needs of our planet and our communities.

AIA's delegation to COP27 will work to emphasize the importance of the built environment in three critical areas: benefits and value of design to mitigate and respond to climate change; research and investment; and energy use and performance standards.

AIA's focus at COP27 will be establishing and bolstering partnerships with policymakers and industry partners in support of these three goals and to ensure progress is being made toward zero emissions targets (agreed upon by the U.S. and other governments) to lower global warming to below 2° Celsius. In 2021, AIA was granted nongovernmental organization (NGO) observer status by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and attended COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. Official NGO observer status allows AIA delegates access to world leaders attending COP27 and to share their work in the areas of climate and equity to better illustrate how architects can help communities.

"AIA and the profession of architecture are key players in the global effort to reduce and mitigate the effects of climate change," said 2022 President of The American Institute of Architects Dan Hart, FAIA. "To make meaningful progress, we must promote a global exchange of expertise among all parties in the building sector, including national, state, and local governments."

Visit AIA's website to learn more about its efforts at COP27.

