CNO FINANCIAL INDIANAPOLIS MONUMENTAL MARATHON CELEBRATES ITS 15TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT IN STYLE

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletes representing all 50 states and 12 countries from around the globe, converged in Indianapolis this morning for the 15th annual CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K.

Today's event marked the 10th consecutive sellout of one of the country's fastest-growing and most popular marathon. More than 50,000 spectators lined the streets of Indianapolis to cheer on participants seeking personal records and Boston Marathon qualifying times. Despite today's less than ideal conditions, many fast performances were turned in including a new course record for the women's half marathon. Lauren Hurley's time of 1:09:49 establishes her as the fastest women's half marathoner of the event's 15-year history, topping last year's record of 1:10:43.

"Today was a thrilling conclusion to our 15th Anniversary celebration," said Jed Cornforth, Executive Director, Beyond Monumental. "Witnessing the culmination of months of training and sacrifice was awe inspiring. We can't thank all of the participants, the thousands of volunteers, dozens of community partners and the city of Indianapolis enough for making the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon one of the premier events in the country."

"What a great day for Indiana and the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon," said Gary C. Bhojwani, Chief Executive Officer, CNO Financial Group. "It was remarkable to see the culmination of all the hard work and dedication from the thousands of participants, volunteers, and supportive family and friends. For us, this title sponsorship represents our commitments to health, well-being, and the central Indiana community – and that was on full display today. A special thank you to Mayor Joe Hogsett for his support, and we look forward to another great race next year."

As the title sponsor of the event for the seventh consecutive year, CNO Financial Group's commitment to health, wellness and the central Indiana community aligns with Beyond Monumental's mission to educate Indianapolis youth on the benefits of exercise, proper diet, and healthy living.

Results:

CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

Men's Champion: Jacob Heslington, Provo, UT (2:18:56)

"This win means so much to me. My family inspired me. They've sacrificed a lot. I work full-time and have a forty-five-minute commute each day. I'm so glad I stayed healthy, it's just so good to have everything pay off."

Women's Champion: Jennifer Pope, Plano, TX (2:37:22)

"This is amazing, I just won! I was with the pack for the longest time and then all of the sudden I was by myself. I had a great time on the course. A lot of people screaming your name, it keeps you moving. It was great."

CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Half Marathon



Men's Champion: Tom Anderson, Seattle, WA (1:03:34)

Women's Champion: Lauren Hurley, Boulder, CO (1:09:49)

CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental 5K

Men's Champion: William Bauschke. Mishawaka, IN (15:12)

Women's Champion: Petronela Simiuc, Toledo, OH (16:33)

Complete results can be found here .

Plans are already underway for next year's event, set for Saturday, October 28, 2023. It will mark the first time that the event will take place in October. Registration will open on January 1, 2023, with special Monumental Resolution pricing.

About Beyond Monumental

Beyond Monumental provides the Indianapolis community with a complement of activities built around their premiere event that promotes healthy living & fitness for all ages. Beyond Monumental gives back to the Indianapolis community by supporting youth programming that reinforces healthy lifestyles for young people, with an emphasis on working with urban students and Indianapolis Public Schools, donating nearly $1.4 million in 13 years. The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon is a top 15 marathon in the US and is nationally recognized by Runners' World as one of "Ten Great Marathons for First Timers". The 16th annual running is scheduled for October 28, 2023. www.beyondmonumental.org.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $33 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,400 exclusive agents and 4,700 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

