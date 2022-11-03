NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Oral Surgery Management, LLC ("Riverside Oral Surgery" or the "Company") has received a strategic investment led by MedEquity Capital, LLC ("MedEquity") and RF Investment Partners, LLC ("RF"). The partnership springboards what is already the largest oral surgery platform headquartered in the Northeast by accelerating its growth in sites and affiliations with elite oral surgeons, while maintaining a culture of creating the "optimal patient experience…each and every time."

Riverside Oral Surgery Announces Strategic Partnerships to Serve Greater Patient Base

Founded in 2007 and led by Dr. Jason Auerbach (aka, the BloodyToothGuy on social media), Riverside Oral Surgery is the leading oral and maxillofacial surgery practice in New Jersey, with multiple state-of-the-art surgical facilities and cutting-edge imaging capabilities, focused on delivering exceptional patient care and consistently outstanding outcomes across ten centers.

"With our differentiated reputation for clinical excellence and strong market presence, we are excited to embark on building this platform focused on attracting like-minded, well-respected, progressive surgeons from across the United States," said Dr. Jason Auerbach. "We are ecstatic to be partnering with MedEquity and RF, who bring significant combined experience building industry-leading organizations within specialty physician sectors."

Jeff Ward, MedEquity Capital Partner and co-founder, said, "In partnering with Riverside Oral Surgery, we are excited for the opportunity to work with some of the best in the field to build upon a large, leading practice and create a platform where partner surgeons can maintain operating control of their practices while also receiving critical business support and the benefits of scale. Our commitment to grow the Company through new affiliations will be centered on linking arms with superior oral surgeons in the Northeast and beyond."

Blair Gertmenian, Managing Director at RF, said, "We are honored to partner with Drs. Auerbach and Cho in order to further expand Riverside Oral Surgery and to provide administrative support to a world-class, surgeon-led organization. Our partnership will allow surgeons to focus on clinical excellence and providing a superior patient care experience."

About Riverside Oral Surgery:

Based in River Edge, New Jersey, Riverside Oral Surgery currently operates multiple state-of-the-art surgical facilities across five counties in the state. Each of the practice's surgeons utilizes cutting-edge technology in digital imaging and scanning and offers a full spectrum of services, from wisdom teeth extractions, dental implants, to surgical management of oral cancer, to temporo-mandibular joint disorder and full reconstructive procedures. Further information is available at www.riversideoralsurgery.com.

About MedEquity Capital:

Headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts, MedEquity Capital is a healthcare private equity firm that focuses on investing in profitable healthcare services business, most often in the lower middle-market. Since its founding over 20 years ago, MedEquity has invested over $400 million of equity capital, with top decile returns for its investors. Further information is available at www.medequity.com.

About RF Investment Partners:

RF Investment Partners provides capital ranging in size from $5 million to $30 million to support leading domestic, lower-middle-market companies. RF partners with family-owned and private businesses in a variety of situations, including acquisition financing, growth capital investments, recapitalizations, refinancings, and management buyouts. RF's investment professionals have significant experience investing across the capital structure and have the flexibility to structure deals to meet the distinct needs of each company and situation. RF invests in unitranche, second lien, and subordinated debt, alongside preferred and common equity. Further information is available at www.rf-partners.com.

