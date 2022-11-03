OwnProp Expands into Metro Atlanta Market

The Web3 Technology company has tokenized Atlanta's first real estate property.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Rex, founder and Executive Chairman of Rex, announced that OwnProp, a Rex company, is expanding its offering to the six million strong Atlanta Metro market. OwnProp is a tech platform that democratizes access to high return and cash flowing multifamily and commercial real estate deals by fractionalizing real estate using blockchain technology.

InsurePro expands to Atlanta, GA. (PRNewswire)

"Having successfully tokenized Austin's first property and now proven market by closing multiple fully funded offerings, it's no surprise that OwnProp is growing nationally," said Peter Rex .

"Having successfully tokenized Austin's first property and now proven market by closing multiple fully funded offerings, it's no surprise that OwnProp is growing nationally," said Peter Rex. "With high investment minimums and illiquidity, the most lucrative real estate investments are out of reach to 92% of potential investors, but OwnProp is changing that," said Rex.

OwnProp's technology and platform fractionalizes real estate enabling low investment minimums, fast and convenient investing, and direct access to liquidity by trading ownership tokens on the secondary marketplace. Each property listed on OwnProp provides informed choice to the investor by providing financial breakdowns, a digital data room, and property specific details for each offering.

"We know that investing in real estate is a time-tested way of generating wealth and the moment has come to make that more accessible," said Ethan Blumenthal, blockchain engineer and co-founder/CEO of OwnProp. "The traction we've seen is very exciting. We know the demand is there and by expanding to a proven market like Atlanta, we're growing to meet that demand."

OwnProp is already planning to grow into additional US markets by year's end.

About Rex

Rex is a technology, investment, and real estate company whose mission is to empower the billions of people who use real estate to live, work, and play. Rex has launched Tech Ventures Real Estate (TVRE), a single venture to disrupt real estate - the world's largest asset class. TVRE leverages Rex's access to 10k+ apartments, an in-house startup studio and elite tech team that conceives of, launches, and scales revenue generating businesses at an industry leading pace. Founded by Peter Rex and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Rex has been named a Forbes 'Best Place to Work.' To learn more, visit rex.com.

About OwnProp

OwnProp is an Austin, Texas-based Web3 technology company tokenizing real estate and expanding access to real estate investment. OwnProp allows investors to build a diversified portfolio, learn new investing strategies, and trade ownership stakes in the world's largest asset class. For more information visit www.ownprop.com

For more information, visit www.rex.com

OwnProp Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rex