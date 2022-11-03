I NEVER MET A MAN I DIDN'T LIKE FILMS ANNOUNCES "THE WILL ROGERS STORY"

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I Never Met a Man I Didn't Like Films LLC, CuzBro Productions LLC and Will Rogers Productions LLC jointly announced today their alignment to develop, "THE WILL ROGERS STORY."

Team in discussions for distribution of iconic American Will Rogers' story

Director/Producer Johnathan Brownlee (DECODING ANNIE PARKER, THREE DAYS IN AUGUST) and Eric Nelsen (1883) are leading the development under their Dallas/Fort Worth-based banner, I Never Met a Man I Didn't Like Films. Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line) is attached as an Executive Producer as are Matt Waller, Greg Leftwich, Stephen Snedden, Justin Halliwell and Molly and Rusty Reid.

"We are in active talks with distribution partners who have expressed interest in bringing this quintessentially American story to the world. Will Rogers' life is a roadmap of the American dream," said Brownlee. "His down-home candor and honesty combined with keen insight and intelligence brought people from all walks of life together, as he was trusted and beloved by all. He's truly one of the most iconic Americans."

"My cousin Stephen [Snedden] and I have always had a mutual admiration for Will and his legacy. When we first came together to form CuzBro Productions, it was on our bucket list to be a part of a production that tells Will's legendary story. We couldn't be more excited to partner with Johnathan and Eric. This brilliant team brings so much heart to the project," shared Kelley. Snedden adds, "We call Will the 'greatest cowboy that ever lived,' and can't wait to share his wit and wisdom with the world."

"THE WILL ROGERS STORY" is the true story of William Penn Adair Rogers. Born a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, Will's roping tricks led to success as a Vaudeville performer and then to Ziegfeld Follies on Broadway. He traveled around the globe three times, was a top radio personality, made 71 Hollywood films and wrote more than 4,000 nationally syndicated newspaper columns. He was the trusted advisor to American Presidents and an unofficial US Ambassador globally. Still often quoted, Rogers was hugely popular with both blue and white-collar Americans for his good-natured non-partisan political satire. He tragically died alongside aviator, Wiley Post, when their small airplane crashed in northern Alaska while Rogers was touring to promote the growth of aviation, one of the many fields in which his influence catalyzed significant transformation at the turn of the 20th century in ways still felt today the world over.

About I Never Met a Man I Didn't Like Films

I Never Met a Man Films is a collaboration between Eric Nelsen and Johnathan Brownlee's Torfoot Films. Eric is a 4x Emmy Award, Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, GLAAD Award, Drama League Award and Outer Critics Circle Award-Winning actor and producer. He recently starred in the Paramount+ hit tv series, 1883, alongside Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw. Johnathan, "JB," is an award-winning Canadian/American director, producer, writer and actor. His feature film credits include THREE DAYS IN AUGUST, DECODING ANNIE PARKER, THE STANDOFF AT SPARROW CREEK and OCCUPY, TEXAS.

About CuzBro Productions

CuzBro Productions is a creative powerhouse emerging in television and film production. Led by Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line), President of Production Stephen Snedden, and President of Development Justin Halliwell, CuzBro Productions is rooted in hard work, passion, and authenticity. Dedicated to conveying compelling original stories and creating vivid, authentic worlds, with inspired programming that speaks to the heart and humanity of all viewers. The company has sold multiple films as well as television projects to ABC, CBS, and Netflix. Their jukebox musical May We All: A New Country Musical premiered in Nashville,TN, and is now available for licensing. The May We All concept album is slated for release in 2023. They are represented by WME.

