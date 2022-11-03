Grenova Wins 2022 Lab Innovations Sustainable Product of the Year

Momentum Grows as Lab Automation Leader Shortlisted for Several Industry Accolades

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grenova, the laboratory industry's only patented technology for washing and reusing plastic consumables, announced today it received the 2022 Sustainable Product of the Year Award at the Lab Innovations Conference in Birmingham, United Kingdom. In addition, Grenova was recently shortlisted by SelectScience® as a finalist for its award honoring impact on sustainability in life sciences and by SAMPS for Grenova's talented employees committed to sustainability.

The 10th Annual Lab Innovations Conference celebrates innovation and sustainability. Lab Innovations, which serves as one of the UK's leading events for the industry, attracts a wide range of lab professionals, suppliers, and manufacturers. Lab professionals across all sectors attend the event to discover sustainable lab initiatives, secure the latest technology, and explore new ways of future-proofing labs.

In conjunction with Laboratory News, the Lab Innovation Awards are judged by a panel of leading industry experts. Grenova was selected as the winner in the Sustainable Product Award category, honoring significant progress in product innovation toward Net-Zero and the circular economy.

In addition, Grenova was also recently named a finalist for the coveted Sustainable Laboratory Product of the Year as part of the Scientists' Choice Awards by SelectScience in the reducing consumables and reagents category. The annual Scientists' Choice Awards celebrate the industry's top technological innovations and give scientists and lab professionals the chance to recognize the instruments, assays, consumables, and services that have made the biggest impact on their work. Top scientists and clinical professionals around the world are invited to nominate and then vote. Voting is currently live for the Scientists' Choice Awards here.

Beyond Grenova's product portfolio, the organization is also a SAMPS finalist for the dedication and work of its employees who serve as sustainability leaders throughout the industry. Founded in 2012, SAMPS works to connect and empower sales and marketing professionals in life sciences and applied research. Grenova is a finalist for "Startup of the Year" and its technical sales specialist Brie Oragbade is a finalist for "Support Professional of the Year."

"We're energized and inspired by the Lab Innovations Sustainable Product of the Year Award, as it calls attention to the positive environmental impact that we can all make by addressing plastic waste in the lab," said Ali Safavi, founder and CEO of Grenova. "These recent accolades demonstrate that our industry is ready to celebrate and embrace new approaches and technologies to improve laboratory sustainability."

Grenova is an innovative company that is revolutionizing lab consumables through high-quality waste reduction solutions. Grenova's mission is to lower costs in the laboratory industry and reduce biohazard waste in the environment by delivering groundbreaking approaches in dealing with plastic consumables. Grenova's existing products include the TipNovus™ family of pipette tip-washing solutions for labs, such as the Automated TipNovus (ATN) Package, a fully integrated tip-washing solution; the TipLumis™ family of HEPA-filtered, temperature-controlled, UV-cleaned tip storage solutions; GrenoClean, a proprietary and scientifically validated cleaning solution; and Purus by Grenova™, a novel microwell plate cleaner. For more information, visit grenovasolutions.com.

