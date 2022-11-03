CRMLS makes SavvyCard for Real Estate a core product for its 110K+ users

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following SavvyCard's® strong adoption and renewal rates by participating associations, California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS) has signed a four-year deal to make the SavvyCard platform a core product offering for all of CRMLS' 110,000+ users.

SavvyCard® is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (called "SavvyCards") for companies, products, and business professionals. SavvyCards are currently used by over 200,000 business professionals to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts.

CRMLS will deploy SavvyCard for users across all 41 participant associations on Nov. 15. Previously, SavvyCard was offered to CRMLS users through the CRMLS Co-Op program, where more than 30 participating associations chose to offer it as a benefit for their members.

"Three years of strong adoption by the majority of our participating associations, and more importantly a 100-percent yearly renewal rate, made it an easy decision to make SavvyCard a core CRMLS product for our associations," said Art Carter, CRMLS CEO. "We believe that SavvyCard delivers a valuable business program and we are excited to extend our relationship with them. We're looking forward to bringing our users the impressive features the SavvyCard software suite has to offer."

"We know that CRMLS is very selective when it comes to adopting product offerings, making it all the more gratifying for SavvyCard to be upgraded into a core product for its 110,000+ users," said Warren Dow, GM of Real Estate at SavvyCard. "Our focus on product development, along with our valuable training programs and support have served us well. We look forward to working with CRMLS on bringing the next generation of SavvyCard to its users and their customers."

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS):

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.

About SavvyCard®:

SavvyCard® is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (called "SavvyCards") for companies, products and business professionals. SavvyCards are currently used by over 200,000 business professionals to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts. When SavvyCard's flagship software, SavvyCard for Real Estate and SavvyCard for Affiliates is combined with RE-Target®, Associations and MLSs have broad visibility into communication performance, member engagement, and overall return on investment for member services.

