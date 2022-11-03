Baseus Just Rolled Out an Unprecedented Innovative GaN Power Strip

HONG KONG, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus Technology Ltd., the industry-leading consumer electronics brand is here with a new GaN power strip under the series name PowerCombo.

When speaking of power strips, the typical picture people all have is a flat plate with outlets, sometimes in the form of a tower, and with a couple of standard USB ports. To break that stereotype and give users a brand new experience in contrast with regular power strips, the Baseus PowerCombo Pro 40W Power Strip was designed. It's the baby of a power strip and GaN charger.

Compared to its predecessor the PowerCombo 65W and PowerCombo 100W , in case of a power spike due to a severe storm, the digital circuit monitors then automatically cuts off the power of outlets when power surge is detected to protect all the electronic devices from getting damaged, where as most traditional power strip lakes efficiency using temperature sensor requiring the power strip to reach a specific temperature even devices are already damaged. A surge protector essential to have for places or regions with stormy weather.

In addition to that, the built-in smart chip uses the BDIP Baseus Digital Intelligent Power technology to monitor plugged-in devices 86400 times a day to ensure users' and devices' safety all-day-long, whilst providing overpower, overvoltage, overcurrent, undervoltage, fire-resistant, and short circuit protections. The LED halo around the power button indicates the current status according to pulsing speed. It pulses slowly when working at full load, flashes quickly when abnormality is detected, and solid blue when the power strip is turned ON.

Moving to charging interfaces, as a power strip, it features 3 outlets where 2 are on the left and right side while 1 is on top surface allowing to plug in and power several devices at a time, for instance, a TV, soundbar, and speaker, and without having to worry about a big power adapter taking up more space than just one outlet.

As a GaN charger, there is 2 PD USB-C and 1 USB-A ports in addition built on the front part designed to provide 40W simultaneous charging, ideal to have on a drawer next to the couch or on nightstand to charge an iPhone and other portable devices max at 20W fast charging through each USB-C port. The best combination would be an iPhone and iPad, or an iWatch.

As it adopts the Gallium Nitride (GaN) material, like any GaN based product, the surge protector is compact enough not to occupy excessive space on desktop, has a better temperature control, and compact enough to carry in luggage especially on a family trip or business trip to basically charge and power portable devices like smartphone, laptop, tablet, switch, steam deck, iWatch, Bluetooth speaker, and more. The concept was to replace multiple chargers with a single one.

The Baseus PowerCombo 40W Power Strip is an all-in-one desktop charging solution, and it is now available on big platforms like Amazon , AliExpress, and other online shopping websites.

About Baseus

Founded in 2011, Baseus is an industry-leading consumer electronics brand integrating design, research and development, production and sales. Baseus operates and creates products highlighting "Practicality & Aestheticism". By 2021, Baseus garnered 96 international industrial design awards including Reddot, IF, iDEA, Golden Pin, G-Mark, and Pentawards, whilst amassing up to 1325 patents. For further approach, visit www.baseus.com

