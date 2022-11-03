Acclaimed Law Firm Johnston Tobey Baruch Earns Multiple Prestigious Honors for 2023

Trial and appellate firm earns recognition by Lawdragon, Best Law Firms

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial and appellate law firm Johnston Tobey Baruch has earned placement on the prestigious Best Law Firms list for seven practice areas, as well as recognition by Lawdragon on the 500 Leading Litigators in America listing.

The firm was selected by Best Law Firms as a top firm in Dallas/Fort Worth for its appellate practice, commercial litigation, legal malpractice on behalf of plaintiffs and defendants, mergers and acquisitions litigation, and professional malpractice on behalf of defendants. The firm also ranked among the top in the region for professional malpractice on behalf of plaintiffs.

The Best Law Firms list is developed annually by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America through exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. The final results appear in the Best Law Firms publication and online at http://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/.

Randy Johnston, Robert Tobey, Chad Baruch and Coyt Johnston were each recognized by Lawdragon on the inaugural list of 500 Leading Litigators in America for 2023 as well. This is the first Lawdragon guide dedicated to attorneys who excel in representing those in litigation claims involving antitrust, securities, financial, M&A, intellectual property and patents, product liability, mass tort, white collar, government investigations and energy disputes.

All three name partners are board-certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization – Randy Johnston in civil trial law, Mr. Tobey in consumer and commercial law, and Mr. Baruch in civil appellate law.

About Johnston Tobey Baruch:

Johnston Tobey Baruch is a dynamic law practice based in Dallas. Its trial and appellate attorneys have a broad range of litigation, arbitration and appellate experience. They are pioneers in the handling of legal and accounting malpractice, investment fraud and business disputes. They also have an enviable track record with insurance bad faith matters, commercial litigation and fiduciary litigation, as well as civil, family and criminal appeals for many prominent Texas companies and individuals.

