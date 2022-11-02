WorkTango Announces Appointment of Deborah Thomas to Board of Directors

Chief People Officer of Somos brings decades of human resources experience to board of employee experience technology company

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkTango , a SaaS-based employee experience technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas, today announced the addition of Deborah Thomas, Chief People Officer and Senior Vice President at Somos, Inc. to its Board of Directors. The appointment became effective as of June 2022.

Deborah Thomas (PRNewswire)

"Deborah has an impressive track record in creating employee experience solutions for the modern workplace."

Thomas is a graduate of Howard Career Center in Wilmington, DE, Hampton University, and the Darden Graduate School of Business. She brings decades of leadership experience to the Board from roles held at Fortune 500 companies within the financial services, telecommunications, e-commerce, and technology industries. Thomas' functional expertise includes human capital management, HR Leadership, talent management, business transformation and change management. In her current role at Somos, Inc., the leading global provider of telephone number and identity information services committed to protecting consumer trust in telecom, Thomas is responsible for leading the architecture and execution of talent strategy to deliver exceptional employee experiences.

"Deborah is a distinguished HR leader with an impressive track record in business transformation and creating employee experience solutions in the modern workplace," said René Stewart, WorkTango Board Chair and Co-Head of Vista Equity Partner's Endeavor Fund and Senior Managing Director. "I am delighted to welcome Deborah to WorkTango's board and know that her experience architecting HR strategies for hybrid and remote environments make her invaluable to the organization and our customer base."

WorkTango's platform is currently used by over a thousand enterprise, midmarket, and SMB organizations. Its holistic employee experience technology enables meaningful employee recognition and rewards, offers actionable insights through employee surveys, and supports alignment through goal setting and feedback.

"The invitation to join WorkTango's Board of Directors comes as a great compliment, and I look forward to being a part of the company's journey as it continues to grow and innovate on the heels of its September rebrand from Kazoo + WorkTango to WorkTango," said Thomas.

Thomas was sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses, and a majority investor in WorkTango. Launched in 2017, the program leverages Vista's ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train, and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a diverse pipeline of qualified board candidates through programs and partnerships that advance diversity for all boards and drive impact for the corporate world at large.

More information about WorkTango can be found on the company's website at worktango.com .

About WorkTango

WorkTango revolutionizes how the world's most forward-thinking companies engage and inspire their people. WorkTango offers the only Employee Experience Platform that enables meaningful recognition and rewards, offers actionable insights through employee surveys, and supports alignment through goal setting and feedback. WorkTango is built for the workplace we all want to be a part of – where priorities become clear, achievements are celebrated, and employees have a voice. Learn more at worktango.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WorkTango