Turn Biotechnologies Names 25-year Biotech Industry Veteran Richard Peterson Chief Financial Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies, a cell rejuvenation company developing novel mRNA medicines to cure untreatable, age-related conditions, today announced it has appointed Richard "Ric" Peterson as chief financial officer.

Mr. Peterson, who has served as CFO of numerous public and private biotech and pharmaceutical companies, has deep experience with private financing, public offerings, and complex global transactions. He will oversee all financial functions and fundraising efforts as Turn Bio prepares to launch its clinical programs.

"Ric's background with biotech companies in various stages of development and his experience as a financial and business leader will be great assets as Turn Bio moves into the next phases of growth," said company CEO Anja Krammer. "As Turn Bio progresses toward the clinic, Ric will enhance our team's expertise and help communicate our unique vision for treating the diseases of aging within the investment community."

During his 25 years of serving as a chief financial officer, Peterson has led traditional fundraising efforts for pre-clinical, clinical and commercial companies, managed initial public offerings and overseen corporate purchases and sales. He has completed more than 40 transactions representing billions of dollars.

"I am excited to join the team at Turn Bio at this important stage, when the company's potential for growth and value creation is exceptional," said Peterson. "The talented team of executives and cell rejuvenation pioneers has brought Turn Bio successfully to this point, achieved breakthroughs in epigenetic reprogramming and developed a game-changing delivery system that overcomes the leading obstacle to cell therapies. I look forward to helping steer the next stage of our growth."

Peterson has worked with several clinical stage biopharmaceutical companies, including Clarus Therapeutics, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Dermavant Sciences Inc., and Novan Inc. He was also CFO of Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation, a commercial pharmaceutical company. Under Peterson's guidance, Novan and Sienna completed successful IPOs. At Medicis, he helped lead the company's growth, which resulted in its acquisition for $2.6 billion by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International.

Peterson serves as a director at Universal Insurance Holdings, where he chairs the Board's Audit Committee.

ABOUT TURN BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level and developing transformative drug delivery systems. The company's proprietary mRNA platform technology, ERA™, restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores cells' ability to prevent or treat disease and heal or regenerate tissue. It will help to fight incurable chronic diseases. Its eTurna™ Delivery Platform uses unique formulations to precisely deliver cargo to specific organs, tissues, and cell types.

The company is completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, and developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis, and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

