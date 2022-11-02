Queens Man Celebrates $2 Million Lottery Win with Ticket Ordered on Jackpocket App

Over $200 Million in Lottery Prizes Won By Jackpocket Lottery App Users

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giaminh D. of Queens always told himself that if he ever won the lottery he would donate 10% to charity. Now this Mega Millions winner gets to make good on that promise. Today, Jackpocket , the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, announced its seventh millionaire in New York State, as Powerball tops $1.2 billion for Wednesday's drawing.

"When I think about winning, I'm usually thinking of $100 or even $1,000 but not that kind of money!" Giaminh said describing his reaction to finding out his Mega Millions ticket had won a $2 million prize.

The winner said he plans to donate to his favorite charity St. Jude's Children's Hospital. He will pay off his mortgage, make home improvements with the rest and then, "Who knows?"

Giaminh's ticket matched all five white ball numbers in the September 2nd drawing. The 2X Megaplier doubled his total prize.

A long time lottery player, Giaminh has been using the Jackpocket lottery app to order tickets for the last 3 months. Now that he's won big once, he hopes more wins are in his future. "You'll see me again!" he said.

"We're proud to facilitate this life-changing win for Giaminh," said Jackpocket Founder and CEO Pete Sullivan. "Jackpocket's mission is to make the lottery more accessible and convenient to play. As this historic Powerball climbs to $1.2 billion, it's easier than ever to play your favorite games from anywhere in New York."

In total, Jackpocket users in New York have won over $76 million in lottery prizes since the app's launch in the state in 2021. Nationwide, over $200 million in lottery prizes have been won on Jackpocket, and 20 individuals have won prizes worth $1 million or more to date.

Must be 18 or older to play. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

