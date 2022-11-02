Contests
Mastech Digital Reports 6% Increase in Revenues in the Third Quarter 2022

Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

The IT Staffing Services Segment Achieved 4% Sequential Revenue Growth during the Quarter

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022.

Mastech_Digital_Logo

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • The Company delivered consolidated revenues of $63.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, which represented organic growth of 6% over revenues of $59.5 million in the 2021 third quarter;
  • The Company's Data and Analytics Services segment reported revenues of $10.1 million, a decline of $0.4 million over last year's $10.5 million;
  • The IT Staffing Services segment achieved revenues of $53.1 million, an increase of $4.1 million or 8% over last year's $49.0 million;
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.20 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $0.28 in the third quarter of 2021; and
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.33 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $0.38 in the 2021 third quarter.

Third Quarter 2022 Results:

Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $63.2 million compared to $59.5 million during the corresponding quarter of 2021. Gross profits in the third quarter of 2022 declined year-over-year by $0.3 million to $16.3 million due to a revenue shortfall and a fixed price project over-run in the Data and Analytics Services segment. GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $2.4 million or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to $3.4 million or $0.28 per diluted share during the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $4.0 million or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million or $0.38 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.

Third quarter 2022 GAAP net income was impacted by two pre-tax charges booked during the quarter which totaled $570,000. First, we experienced a cyber-security breach of a single employee email account for which we reserved $450,000 related to the costs of engaging cyber-security advisors to assist us in properly closing this matter and for other potential losses associated with the breach. Also, during the quarter, we made a decision in the Data and Analytics Services segment to close our underperforming operations in Singapore and Ireland and to rationalize our operating cost structure in the UK. Accordingly, we reserved $120,000 of severance expense related to these actions.

Activity levels at the Company's Data and Analytics Services segment were down from the previous quarter as bookings were light and new pipeline opportunities were below expectations. Accordingly, Data and Analytics revenues underperformed and gross margins declined due to low utilization and a $0.3 million cost over-run on a fixed price project – our first such over-run since 2018. Demand for the Company's IT Staffing Services segment showed some weakness in assignment starts compared to the previous quarter. Additionally, project ends remained elevated during the quarter, which resulted in a decline of 30-consultants on billing.

Commenting on third quarter financial results, Vivek Gupta, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Both of our business segments came under a bit of stress during the quarter. Our Data & Analytics Services segment was unable to fully deploy the second quarter ramp-up of billable resources, resulting in lower revenues and sub-par utilization. There was also a project cost over-run that impacted our gross margin performance in this segment. Our IT Staffing segment, on the other hand, delivered positive financial results in third quarter, although we did experience some decline in staffing demand as we've seen customers controlling their staffing spend in anticipation of potential recessionary conditions."

Addressing the cyber-security breach, Mr. Gupta said, "Thankfully our investigation of the matter revealed that only two clients were impacted by the breach, and the majority of our pre-tax reserve was for cyber-security expertise expense to help with containment and compliance action steps."

Addressing the Company's financial position, Jack Cronin, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, stated, "On September 30, 2022 we had cash balances on hand of $3.5 million, outstanding bank debt of approximately $2.2 million, no borrowings under our revolving credit facility, and cash availability of $36.4 million, excluding our term loan accordion feature which can provide us with additional term-loan capacity of up to another $20 million. During the third quarter 2022, we elected to early-pay $7.6 million of our outstanding term loan with excess cash balances."

About Mastech Digital, Inc.:

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics Solutions, Digital Learning, and IT Staffing Services with a Digital First approach. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices across the U.S., Canada, Europe and India.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures:

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures to supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are included in the attached financial tables.

We believe that providing non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share offers investors useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enables comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business. Additionally, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's performance.

Specifically, the non-GAAP financial measures contained herein exclude the following expense items:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets: We amortize intangible assets acquired in connection with our June 2015 acquisition of Hudson IT, our July 2017 acquisition of the services division of InfoTrellis, Inc. and our October 2020 acquisition of AmberLeaf Partners. We exclude these amortization expenses in our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe it allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies within our industry and facilitates a helpful comparison of our results with other periods.

Stock-based compensation expenses: We incur material recurring expense related to non-cash, stock-based compensation. We exclude these expenses in our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that it provides investors with meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use under ASC 718, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude these expenses allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies within our industry and facilitates comparison of our results with other periods.

Severance charges: From time to time, we incur severance expense related to the termination by the Company of leadership and other key personnel. We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude these expenses allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies within our industry and facilitates comparison of our results with other periods.

Cyber-security breach: In July 2022, we incurred a cyber-security breach of a single employee email, which resulted in potential damages and the incurrence of expenses related to the engagement of cyber-security experts to assist with containment and compliance action steps associated with appropriate closure of incident. While there are no guarantees that other security breaches will not occur in the future, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude these expenses is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses and facilitates comparison of our results with other periods.

Contingent consideration liability revaluation: In connection with the AmberLeaf acquisition, the Company was required to pay future consideration contingent upon the achievement of specific financial objectives. As of the acquisition date, the Company recorded a contingent consideration liability representing the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration that was expected to be paid. In the second quarter of 2021, this contingent consideration liability was reduced by $2.0 million to $900,000, and in the fourth quarter of 2021 the liability was reduced to $0, after the Company determined that relevant conditions for the payment of such liability were unlikely to be satisfied. We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude these adjustments to expense is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses and facilitates comparison of our results with other periods.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include but are not limited to projections of and statements regarding the Company's ability to generate revenues, earnings, and cash flow. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and it assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements as circumstances change. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the level of market demand for the Company's services, the highly competitive market for the types of services offered by the Company, the impact of competitive factors on profit margins, market conditions that could cause the Company's customers to reduce their spending for its services, the Company's ability to create, acquire and build new lines of business, to attract and retain qualified personnel, reduce costs and conserve cash, the extent to which the Company's business is adversely affected by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to limit the further spread of COVID-19 and other risks that are described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

For more information, contact:
Donna Kijowski
Manager, Investor Relations
Mastech Digital, Inc.
888.330.5497

MASTECH DIGITAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)







September 30,


December 31,



2022


2021






ASSETS





Current assets:





     Cash and cash equivalents 


$                        3,482


$                       6,622

     Accounts receivable, net 


50,440


43,393

     Prepaid and other current assets


3,833


3,890

           Total current assets


57,755


53,905






Equipment, enterprise software and leasehold improvements, net


2,981


3,038






Operating lease right-of-use assets


4,263


4,894






Deferred financing costs, net


311


-

Non-current deposits


571


595






Goodwill, net of impairment


32,510


32,510






Intangible assets, net of amortization


16,385


18,760

           Total  assets


$                 114,776


$                113,702






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





     Current portion of long-term debt


$                        2,200


$                       4,400

     Current portion of operating lease liability


1,500


1,479

     Accounts payable


5,831


4,954

     Accrued payroll and related costs


15,628


14,240

     Other accrued liabilities


1,585


1,771

           Total current liabilities


26,744


26,844






Long-term liabilities:





    Long-term debt, less current portion, net


-


8,334

    Long-term operating lease liability, less current portion


2,699


3,706

    Long-term accrued income taxes


105


125

    Deferred income taxes


761


265

           Total liabilities


30,309


39,274






Shareholders' equity:





     Common stock, par value $0.01 per share


133


131

     Additional paid-in capital


31,814


28,250

     Retained earnings


58,015


50,841

     Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)


(1,308)


(607)

     Treasury stock, at cost


(4,187)


(4,187)

          Total shareholders' equity


84,467


74,428

           Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$                 114,776


$                113,702











MASTECH DIGITAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)










Three Months ended September 30,


Nine Months ended September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021









Revenues

$                           63,150


$                          59,531


$                        185,022


$                       162,964









Cost of revenues

46,863


42,911


136,057


119,225









Gross profit

16,287


16,620


48,965


43,739









Selling, general and administrative expenses:








   Operating expenses

12,930


11,645


38,753


33,566

   Revaluation of contingent consideration liability 

-


-


-


(1,982)

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

12,930


11,645


38,753


31,584

















Income from  operations 

3,357


4,975


10,212


12,155









Other income/(expense), net

-


(235)


8


(611)









Income before income taxes

3,357


4,740


10,220


11,544









Income tax expense 

951


1,334


3,046


3,206

Net income

$                             2,406


$                            3,406


$                            7,174


$                           8,338









Earnings per share:








Basic

$                              0.21


$                              0.30


$                             0.62


$                             0.73

Diluted

$                              0.20


$                              0.28


$                             0.59


$                             0.69









Weighted average common shares
outstanding:








Basic

11,616


11,441


11,578


11,430

Diluted

12,084


12,025


12,082


12,007

















MASTECH DIGITAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)















Three Months ended September 30,


Nine Months ended September 30,





2022


2021


2022


2021














GAAP Net Income 

$                            2,406


$                          3,406


$                           7,174


$                           8,338














Adjustments:











Amortization of acquired intangible assets

791


792


2,375


2,378




Stock-based compensation

776


693


2,054


2,071




Revaluation of contingent consideration liability

-


-


-


(1,982)




Reserve for cyber-security breach

450


-


450


-




Severance expense

120


-


120


-




Income tax adjustments

(508)


(323)


(1,254)


(567)



Non-GAAP Net Income

$                            4,035


$                          4,568


$                        10,919


$                         10,238

























GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

$                              0.20


$                             0.28


$                             0.59


$                             0.69



Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

$                              0.33


$                             0.38


$                             0.90


$                             0.85

























Weighted average common shares outstanding:










GAAP Diluted Shares

12,084


12,025


12,082


12,007



Non-GAAP Diluted Shares

12,084


12,025


12,082


12,007
























MASTECH DIGITAL, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)














Three Months ended September 30,


Nine Months ended September 30,




2022


2021


2022


2021











Revenues:









Data and analytics services

$                          10,076


$                     10,523


$                     31,478


$                      28,267


IT staffing services

53,074


49,008


153,544


134,697



Total revenues

$                        63,150


$                   59,531


$                 185,022


$                  162,964











Gross Margin %:









Data and analytics services

39.6 %


51.6 %


42.8 %


48.2 %


IT staffing services

23.2 %


22.8 %


23.1 %


22.4 %



Total gross margin %

25.8 %


27.9 %


26.5 %


26.8 %











Segment Operating Income:









Data and analytics services

$                               826


$                       1,851


$                       2,615


$                        3,014


IT staffing services

3,892


3,916


10,542


9,537



Subtotal

4,718


5,767


13,157


12,551











Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(791)


(792)


(2,375)


(2,378)

Revaluation of contingent consideration liability

-


-


-


1,982

Reserve for cyber-security breach

(450)


-


(450)


-

Severance expense

(120)


-


(120)


-

Interest expense and other, net

-


(235)


8


(611)

Income before income taxes

$                          3,357


$                     4,740


$                   10,220


$                    11,544





















