Hy-Tek Announces Rebrand

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hy-Tek Material Handling, a leading full-service provider of integrated fulfillment and distribution solutions, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding. Hy-Tek Material Handling reintroduces itself with a new brand identity, positioning, and brand promise as Hy-Tek Intralogistics.

Hy-Tek Material Handling debuts a new look as Hy-Tek Intralogistics- reflecting the company’s growth and new brand promise.

Hy-Tek Material Handling originally started as Slife Material Handling in 1963. The name and logo continued for 26 years until Sam Grooms and four others purchased the company in 1989, renaming it Hy-Tek Material Handling— a play on the 1980s buzzword "High-Tech." Inspired by its roots, the 59-year-old national supply chain integration company is reimagining every detail of its service offerings and the customer experience in the form of a single-source platform that can meet its customers at any stage of the process.

"Over fifty years ago, Hy-Tek set out on a mission to build the organization into a single-source platform for our customers," said Sam Grooms, CEO of Hy-Tek. "We have done this by developing internal expertise and through the acquisition of several brands. I am excited about the future of Hy-Tek Intralogistics. We believe this name best represents our comprehensive offering and supports our vision."

Over the next several months, Hy-Tek will be taking steps to migrate all its acquired companies under the new Hy-Tek Intralogistics brand. The full migration is expected to be completed in early 2023.

About Hy-Tek Intralogistics

Headquartered in Columbus, OH, Hy-Tek is a material handling automation integrator serving clients in diverse end- markets and applications, including e-commerce, third-party logistics, and parcel. Hy-Tek was established as a combination of Hy-Tek Material Handling, WorldSource, BP Controls, Fascor, LCS, and AHS. Together, they operate as Hy-Tek Intralogistics. Hy-Tek is the premier single-source provider of material handling solutions for a wide range of industries including manufacturing, distribution, retail, construction, food, electronics, and automotive. Since 1963, Hy-Tek and its best-in-class industry partners—including manufacturers of industrial equipment; conveyor systems; automated storage and retrieval systems; rack and shelving—have been providing customers large and small with turnkey solutions. From customized one-of-a-kind handling and storage systems to pre-assembled buildings and off-the-shelf products—Hy-Tek's experienced team of engineering, sales, operations, and project management professionals partner with customers to help enhance productivity, streamline processes, and boost profitability. With over 500 employees, Hy-Tek serves customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from offices in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. For more information, visit www.hy-tek.com

