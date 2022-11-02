Hallmark Helps Shoppers Spread Holiday Cheer with Seasonal Greeting Cards and Gift Wraps

Hallmark's holiday collection features greeting cards for seasonal celebrations of all kinds

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The most wonderful time of the year is almost here, and Hallmark has launched new greeting cards and gift wrap just in time for sending season's greetings and spreading holiday cheer. The new collection features Signature greeting cards and unique gift wrap designed to help shoppers share more merry and connect with loved ones near and far throughout the holiday season.

"It's finally time to start counting down the days to the most magical time of the year, and we couldn't be more excited," said Cheryl Gaines, Creative Product Strategist. "From sending holiday greetings to spending the season building long-lasting traditions, Hallmark is here to help friends and families create special memories and share in togetherness this season."

Whether shoppers are sharing blessings for Hanukkah, spreading Christmas cheer, wishing loved ones a joyous Kwanzaa, or sending a simple holiday greeting, Hallmark is here for every caring and kindhearted gesture the season offers.

Boxed Greeting Cards

Hallmark's wide assortment of boxed greeting cards offer a convenient and sustainable option for sending season's greetings to friends, family and loved ones.

Greeting Cards

With thousands of new greeting cards to choose from, Hallmark's holiday collection offers something for everyone – and something for every celebration – the season brings. Send the merriest of wishes to family and friends with individual greeting cards carefully selected just for them. Choose from a wide range of styles and unique formats designed to bring unexpected joy when the recipient opens the envelope.

Gift Wrap

Elevate this year's gift-giving experience with Hallmark's wide variety of unique and traditional holiday gift wrap options.

For more information about Hallmark greeting cards, or to locate a Hallmark Gold Crown store, please visit Hallmark.com.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including about 2,000 Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Hallmark Media operates three cable channels — Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama — in addition to Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks and print editions, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest and Twitter.

