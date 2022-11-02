Collibra Announces New Innovations to Simplify and Scale Data Intelligence Across Organizations with Rich User Experiences

Collibra Data Marketplace, Collibra Data Quality & Observability in the Cloud, and Collibra Protect make trusted data accessible to more users

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Data Citizens '22 , the Data Intelligence conference, Collibra unveiled a wave of new innovations designed to make data intelligence easy and accessible to more data users with the performance, security, and scale that enterprise organizations demand.

These innovations include new capabilities for Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud that enhance search, collaboration, business process automation, and analytics as well as brand new products that support customers with data access governance and data quality and observability in the cloud. Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud brings together an enterprise-grade data catalog, data lineage, flexible governance, continuous quality, and built-in data privacy.

Currently, the majority of organizations understand the need for data intelligence, but according to IDC , close to 72% continue to be challenged when it comes to building a strong data culture and driving adoption.1 Making reliable data accessible to more users at scale is key to helping organizations unlock the full potential of their data.

"At Collibra we are building products and capabilities with an eye to making data intelligence easier for our customers — easier to get started, easier to use and manage, and easier to securely and cost-effectively scale to support even across the most demanding use cases," said Laura Sellers, Chief Product Officer for Collibra. "We are incredibly excited about these new innovations because they make trusted data accessible to more users, across more use cases, and more data sources on a truly enterprise-grade, complete data intelligence platform."

Delivering Simple and Rich Experiences to More Users

The introduction of a new data marketplace, usage insights and rich tailored experiences ensures all users, even those who don't have a background in data, can easily find, understand, trust and access data to deliver better business outcomes. Advanced process automation capabilities further allow data teams to easily create and use workflows to enhance productivity and streamline processes.

Data Marketplace : Too often teams struggle to find reliable data they can use. The new Collibra Data Marketplace makes it easier and faster than ever for teams to surface curated and approved data, so they can confidently and reliably make better decisions. Taking full advantage of the power of the Collibra metadata graph, Collibra Data Marketplace makes finding, understanding and collaborating with data within Collibra Data Catalog as simple as conducting a quick Google search.

Usage Analytics : Driving data literacy and user adoption requires an understanding of what users are doing within any data intelligence platform. The new Usage Analytics dashboard provides organizations with real-time actionable insights on which communities, domains and assets are most widely used across users over a period of time, so teams can proactively monitor adoption and take the necessary actions to help maximize their data intelligence investments.

New Homepage : Making it easy for users to get started means creating a consistent and intuitive experience that allows them to easily navigate across the platform to find what they are looking for. The new Collibra homepage provides a simplified and tailored experience complete with insights, links, widgets and recommendations on datasets based on a user's browsing history or what is popular so they can quickly find what they are looking for every time they log into Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud.

Workflow Designer (Beta) : Manual rules and processes can be cumbersome and error-prone for data teams. The new Workflow Designer, now in beta, makes it easier for teams to work together to create and use new workflows to automate business processes. Accessible from within Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud, Workflow Designer now also opens to a new App Model view which enables users to easily define, verify and deploy a bundle of processes or forms to streamline tasks.

Meeting the Performance, Scale, and Security Requirements of the Modern Enterprise

As the volume, variety and velocity of data increases, organizations are continuing to move their data to the cloud to minimize costs and reap the benefits of better performance, scale and security. To help accelerate this journey, Collibra is introducing several new offerings in the cloud as well as multiple new integrations.

Collibra Protect : Collibra Protect provides intelligent data controls so organizations can easily discover, define and protect data across cloud platforms. This new integration will be made available through Collibra's partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, and enable data stewards to create and execute data protection policies in minutes without the need for any code. The offering provides increased visibility into the use of protected and sensitive data, and when combined with data classification, it ensures organizations can easily protect data and maintain compliance at scale.

Data Quality & Observability in the Cloud : The new release of Collibra Data Quality & Observability brings scalability, agility and security to data quality operations across multiple clouds. Organizations can deploy Collibra Data Quality & Observability in the cloud of their choice to reduce IT overhead, enjoy real-time updates and flexibly scale up or down to meet their changing business needs.

Data Quality Pushdown for Snowflake (Beta) : Data Quality Pushdown for Snowflake gives organizations the ability to process data quality operations in Snowflake. The new offering enables organizations to reap the benefits of managing data quality in the cloud without having to worry about egress charges and dependencies on Spark compute.

New Integrations (Beta): Today, 77% of organizations are integrating up to five different types of data in pipelines and up to 10 different types of data storage or management technologies . Collibra is proud to partner with the world's leading technology organizations to deliver trusted data across more sources to all users. With new integrations now in beta, joint Collibra customers across Snowflake, Azure Data Factory and Google Cloud Storage can get complete visibility into cloud data assets from source to destination and deliver trusted data to all users across the organization.

Customer, Analyst, and Partner Support

"Data gives us a competitive advantage. By using data as a strategic product, we are transforming our business, accelerating product innovation, and truly connecting with customers and partners both in-store and online. The Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud enhances the ability of data users in our organization to quickly and easily find, understand and trust our data," said Bart de Geus, Global Manager Data Governance at Heineken.

"Data Intelligence is widely recognized across business leaders as a critical component of any data strategy, but as the volume of data continues to grow exponentially, adoption challenges must be addressed sooner rather than later," said Stewart Bond, Vice President, Data Intelligence and Data Integration Software at IDC. "Collibra's introduction of new features focused on simplicity, scale, and adoption are a welcome addition, and will go a long way in helping organizations move from implementation to realizing value faster, in a more agile way."

"We're proud to continue expanding Snowflake's strong partnership with Collibra as we enable our joint customers to maximize the value of their data in the cloud," said Colleen Kapase, SVP of WW Partner and Alliances for Snowflake. "Snowflake and Collibra have a shared vision to help enterprises easily discover and scale access to trusted data, and these new product innovations are an important step in our growing collaboration."

About Data Citizens

Data Citizens is the industry's go-to event for all things data intelligence. This year, it features 45+ customer and Collibra-led sessions, an extensive ecosystem of top data intelligence leaders and partners including Google, Amazon, and Snowflake, and multiple workshops and networking events. Learn more about Data Citizens '22.

About Collibra

Since 2008, Collibra has been uniting organizations by delivering trusted data for every use, for every user, and across every source. Our Data Intelligence Cloud brings flexible governance, continuous quality and built-in privacy to all types of data. The Global 2000 relies on Collibra to create the critical alignment that accelerates workflows and delivers better results faster. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland and the U.K. To learn more, visit collibra.com , follow @Collibra on Twitter or follow us on LinkedIn .

