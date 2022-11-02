Automotive veteran and thought-leader, Hunter Swift, joins Authenticom's Executive team

LA CROSSE, Wis., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticom, Inc, a leading data services provider for automotive dealerships and vendors, announces Vice President of Sales, Hunter Swift, has joined the Authenticom Executive leadership team.

Authenticom (PRNewswire)

"We are excited for the customers we serve to benefit from the experience Hunter brings," - Lori Schrader , COO

Swift's addition to Authenticom contributes nearly two decades of valuable automotive industry experience. Hunter joins an executive team of 10 industry thought-leaders who are entrusted with delivering extraordinary customer experiences. While serving at the helm, Swift will help drive strategy and further curate Authenticom's mission of delivering best-in-class data solutions to the automotive market.

"Decades of cumulative experience in the automotive and technology sectors position the Authenticom leadership team in a place of strength and agility. As we look to Authenticom's future, we are excited to welcome Hunter and his breadth and depth of experience to the leadership team. Hunter brings a valuable perspective, and we are excited for the customers we serve to benefit from both the experience Hunter brings as well as his fresh ideas," said Lori Schrader, Authenticom's Chief Operations Officer.

"I'm excited to be part of this amazing team and grateful for the opportunity to serve it in a leadership capacity. Seeing the trends and how automotive data is going to impact – and be impacted by – the future is exciting. I look forward to finding new opportunities for the businesses we partner with that help them grow their business," said Hunter Swift, Authenticom's Vice President of Sales

About Authenticom

Authenticom is a privately held company launched in 2002. As a leader in data management services, Authenticom has expanded its family of products to support the changing environment surrounding data. Their mission is to connect the world to data through data visibility, transparency, and control. This allows organizations to leverage the power of data to drive their business operations.

For more information about Authenticom and services available, visit: www.authenticom.com or contact our team at sales@authenticom.com .

Media Contact:

Lindsey Gallagher, Director of Product and Marketing

866-289-3283 x1258

lindsey.gallagher@authenticom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Authenticom, Inc.